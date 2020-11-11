Alba: A Wildlife Adventure fishes out a new trailer and launch date

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is something a bit different for the folks who previously built Monument Valley and Assemble With Care. Alba is a young girl setting out to help restore her island through some environmental activism and good deeds. We’d previously only seen a tiny teaser trailer, but now Ustwo Games have fished out a new trailer to show it off while announcing a December 11th launch date.

Alba is visiting her grandparents at their Mediterranean island home for the summer, which she’ll spend exploring nature and doing good deeds with her friend Ines. “This is truly a Mediterranean paradise if you ignore all the litter,” says it store page. “From the idyllic beaches to the ancient castle overlooking the town a whole island is ready to be explored. With Ines and your grandfather—who is a total bird nerd—by your side, you can start the movement to save the island. Maybe even the world after that.”



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



In the new trailer you can spot Alba’s wildlife guide that shows where to locate different animals and appears to have a place for photos. Ah yes, and there she is doing some pro bird watching and cataloguing with her phone. It looks like she’ll be assembling bridges, saving squirrels, and gathering helping hands to send a dolphin back to the sea.

Ustwo Games call it a “chillectathon” in which you’ll explore the island at your own pace. After last year’s A Short Hike, I’m still well up for exploring colorful islands while helping out the folks around me. Sounds like grand old time.

You can find Alba: A Wildlife Adventure on Steam where it will be available on December 11th. It will also be on the Apple Arcade.