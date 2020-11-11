Assassin's Creed Valhalla longship customisation: how to change your ship

Your longship is an integral part of your arsenal in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It’s primarily for travel, and is a great way to get your army to the shores of any raiding sites. You can customise the longship with new designs you find while playing, though you’ll need to unlock a few things first. To help you unlock the option to change your longship we’ve put together this guide. We’ll explain how to get new longship designs, and how to change its appearance.

In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla longship guide:



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: how to change your longship

To change your longship in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla you’ll first need to unlock the settlement. This happens very early on in the game, once you arrive in England. Once you have the settlement do a few Raids for materials and upgrade a few buildings. You’ll want to unlock the Shipyard down by the shore. This will cost 600 supplies and 45 raw materials. This then allows you to change your longship using any design schemes you have unlocked. Just speak to the owner and customise away!

How to unlock new longship design schemes

There are a few ways to unlock new designs for the longship. First is to buy them from merchants. The merchant in the main city of Oxenfordescire sells loads of them, though you’ll need plenty of silver to be able to afford them. Another way is to receive them from chests. This is pretty random, though we do know there is one for sure in the Oxenefordscire treasure hoard. Finally, there’s also the option of buying new designs from the store.

What can you change on your longship?

There are several aspects of your longship that can be changed in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Here’s a list of every customisation option:

Figureheads

Hulls

Sails

Shields

Tailpieces

While there are certain groups of design schemes, you don’t have to go with one look overall. You can mix and match all of these pieces to customise your ship as much as you want. These changes are purely visual, so don’t worry about experimenting with different styles.

Are there longship battles?

If you’ve played the last two Assassin’s Creed games you may be wondering whether you can use your longship to battle in Valhalla. The longship is primarily used for travelling across England and Norway, and is not built for combat. As a result, you cannot track other ships in the same way as in other games. You can attack shorelines and use your bow and arrow while sailing.

Now that you have everything you need to change the appearance of your longship, why not check out our guide on the romance options in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Once you’re done with that head on over to our Valhalla review.