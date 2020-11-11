Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Assassin's Creed Valhalla multiplayer: is there online multiplayer?

Here's whether or not Assassin's Creed Valhalla has any multiplayer features.

Jake Green

Guides Editor

11th November 2020 / 4:35PM

Featured post Randvi, Sigurd and Eivor looking at the Alliance Map in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The Assassin’s Creed series has an on and off again relationship with multiplayer. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a strange case in which there is actually some online functionality, with one aspect definitely leaning into the realm of multiplayer. To set the record straight we’ve put together this guide on the online functionality in the game. Let’s take a look at whether there is multiplayer.

In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: is there multiplayer?

Previous Assassin’s Creed games have featured robust multiplayer modes, but Ubisoft have moved away from this in recent years. Still, there is multiplayer in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the form of photo sharing and Jomsviking recruitment. We’ll go into some more detail on both of these features below.

Sharing photos

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla features a pretty robust photo mode. Once you’ve taken a photo, it will be uploaded to the game’s servers and may appear on the maps of other players. You can see other players’ photos on your own map, and can even like them. Which photos show up seem to be based on likes, so take some good snaps and see how you do.

A Jomsviking in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Jomsviking recruitment

The main multiplayer feature in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the Jomsviking hub. Once you’ve built the Barracks in your settlement you’ll be able to create your own Jomsviking. Choose their gear and appearance and then send them out into the world. Your Jomsviking will appear in other players’ worlds, where they can recruit them. If they get recruited you can collect some silver as a reward. You can recruit other players’ Jomsvikings in major towns. These will join you on your ship, and are handy in Raids.

Now that you know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s multiplayer features, you can send powerful lieutenants to other players. While you’re setting things up in your town, be sure to check in with the romanceable characters that live there. If that’s not your bag then check out our guide on making money in Valhalla.

Jake Green

Guides Editor

