Assassin's Creed Valhalla Oxenefordscire Treasure Hoard location and rewards

There are a handful of Treasure Hoards to track down in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Some give you a visual clue as to the location of the treasure while others describe it in verse. There’s one located in the southern part of Oxenefordscire, near a strange-looking tree. To help you track down the Oxenefordscire Treasure Hoard we’ve marked its location in this guide. We’ll explain how we found it, so that you can get your hands on the rewards.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Oxenefordscire Treasure Hoard location

To find the Oxenefordscire Treasure Hoard head to the southernmost part of Oxenefordscire. Now, open the hoard map in your inventory. It reads as follows:

“In the southern heaths of Oxenefordscire, there is a vast pasture. The livestock act as my protector. They hum and haw away the evil demons. Find the peculiar tree casting its shadow on a small ruin. You can find me where the waters used to run. The lost shimmer of its wavelets still shines within me”

You can see the ‘peculiar tree’ in the image below. Head to it and then look for a well ‘where the waters used to run’.

Once you’ve found the well, just break in and jump down. There’s treasure at the end of the room that you can collect. If you’re having any trouble finding this area, check out the map below, which shows its exact location.

Oxenefordscire Treasure Hoard rewards

There’s plenty of silver down in the well, as well as the treasure itself. You’ll get the Snakebite figurehead, which you can use to customise your longship.

Now that you have the treasure you should head back to your settlement to try it out. While you’re there be sure to check in with the romanceable characters that live there. If that’s not your bag then check out our guide on making money in Valhalla.