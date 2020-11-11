Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Oxenefordscire Treasure Hoard location and rewards

Here's where to find the Oxenefordscire Treasure Hoard.

Jake Green

Guides Editor

11th November 2020 / 2:21PM

Featured post The location of the Oxenefordscire hoard in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

There are a handful of Treasure Hoards to track down in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Some give you a visual clue as to the location of the treasure while others describe it in verse. There’s one located in the southern part of Oxenefordscire, near a strange-looking tree. To help you track down the Oxenefordscire Treasure Hoard we’ve marked its location in this guide. We’ll explain how we found it, so that you can get your hands on the rewards.

In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Oxenefordscire Treasure Hoard location

To find the Oxenefordscire Treasure Hoard head to the southernmost part of Oxenefordscire. Now, open the hoard map in your inventory. It reads as follows:

You can see the ‘peculiar tree’ in the image below. Head to it and then look for a well ‘where the waters used to run’.

A peculiar looking tree in the Oxenefordscire region of Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Once you’ve found the well, just break in and jump down. There’s treasure at the end of the room that you can collect. If you’re having any trouble finding this area, check out the map below, which shows its exact location.

A map showing the location of the treasure hoard in Oxenefordscire in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Oxenefordscire Treasure Hoard rewards

There’s plenty of silver down in the well, as well as the treasure itself. You’ll get the Snakebite figurehead, which you can use to customise your longship.

Now that you have the treasure you should head back to your settlement to try it out. While you’re there be sure to check in with the romanceable characters that live there. If that’s not your bag then check out our guide on making money in Valhalla.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Jake Green

Guides Editor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Assassin's Creed Valhalla review

For better or for Norse

117

Assassin's Creed Valhalla longship customisation: how to change your ship

Here's how to change the appearance of your longship in AC: Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla wolf mount: how to ride a wolf

You can ride a giant wolf in AC: Valhalla. Here's how.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla silver: how to make money easily

Silver makes the world go round in AC: Valhalla.

Latest articles

Why doesn't this Mass Effect PC case look like a spaceship?

1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla longship customisation: how to change your ship

Here's how to change the appearance of your longship in AC: Valhalla.

Ubisoft apologise for Assassin's Creed Valhalla ableist language

20

Apex Legends Wattson guide [Season 7]: abilities, hitbox, tips and tricks

Learn how to set up the perfect defence with these Wattson tips