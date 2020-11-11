Assassin's Creed Valhalla walkthrough
All of our AC Valhalla guides in one handy place
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a gigantic open-world RPG spanning parts of Norway and England. There’s a lot to see and do as you stake your claim to the four kingdoms, so much so that you’re likely to get a little lost along the way. To help keep you on track we’ve created this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla walkthrough, where you’ll be able to find all of our guides on the game, all in one place. Skal!
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Walkthrough
We’re pretty far into Valhalla at this point, but with a game as large as this there’s plenty of work still to do before we cover it all. As we release new guides we’ll list them below, so that you can stay in the loop with our advice for conquering England. We’ve broken up our guides into the following categories.
Getting started
Here are some helpful guides on getting started in Valhalla. Expect explanations of core features, and tips on customising your character:
- Should you choose female, male or Animus Eivor?
- Is there multiplayer?
- Changing the appearance of your longship
Treasure
There’s plenty of treasure to find hidden around England and Norway. Here you’ll find treasure map locations, as well as the whereabouts of rare items.
Major choices
Throughout your playthrough of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla you’ll need to make some key choices. We’ll detail the tricky ones below, alongside some info on romanceable characters.
Resources
From where to find certain creatures to a look at keeping your silver reserves well-stocked, here’s a look at the various resources available to you.
We’ll be adding more guides as we publish them. For more on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla be sure to check out our review.
