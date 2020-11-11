Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Assassin's Creed Valhalla walkthrough

All of our AC Valhalla guides in one handy place

Jake Green

Guides Editor

11th November 2020

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a gigantic open-world RPG spanning parts of Norway and England. There’s a lot to see and do as you stake your claim to the four kingdoms, so much so that you’re likely to get a little lost along the way. To help keep you on track we’ve created this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla walkthrough, where you’ll be able to find all of our guides on the game, all in one place. Skal!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Walkthrough

We’re pretty far into Valhalla at this point, but with a game as large as this there’s plenty of work still to do before we cover it all. As we release new guides we’ll list them below, so that you can stay in the loop with our advice for conquering England. We’ve broken up our guides into the following categories.

Getting started

Here are some helpful guides on getting started in Valhalla. Expect explanations of core features, and tips on customising your character:

Treasure

There’s plenty of treasure to find hidden around England and Norway. Here you’ll find treasure map locations, as well as the whereabouts of rare items.

Major choices

Throughout your playthrough of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla you’ll need to make some key choices. We’ll detail the tricky ones below, alongside some info on romanceable characters.

Resources

From where to find certain creatures to a look at keeping your silver reserves well-stocked, here’s a look at the various resources available to you.

We’ll be adding more guides as we publish them. For more on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla be sure to check out our review.

