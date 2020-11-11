Black Friday 2020 gaming laptop deals: the best early deals

Black Friday is getting closer by the day, and with it more early Black Friday deals. While many of the earliest Black Friday gaming laptop deals have now ended or expired, there are more going live every day, and we’ve rounded all the best ones up below into one handy list. I’ll be updating this article as more early Black Friday gaming laptop deals go live, so make sure you stick it in your bookmarks to stay up to date.

Naturally, the more you spend on a gaming laptop, the more you’ll be able to get out of it, as more expensive models tend to have more powerful components. Generally, I’d class a ‘budget’ gaming laptop as one that costs less than £1000 / $1000, while a mid-range one would be under £2000 / $2000. Then you’ve got your top-flight, all-singing all-dancing gaming laptops above the two grand marks – and it’s these ones that often receive the biggest discounts.

For reference, I’d normally expect a budget laptop to have a GTX 1650 or GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip inside it, as well as an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 processor at the very least, but the best budget gaming laptop deals can occasionally raise this to an RTX 2060 and a Core i7 CPU. A mid-range gaming laptop, meanwhile, will often have a Core i7 CPU and either an RTX 2060 or RTX 2070 Super graphics chip, while flagship models almost always come with a Core i7 or Core i9 CPU together with an RTX 2080 or RTX 2080 Super graphics chip.

Effectively, the best way to get a great gaming laptop deal is to pick one that falls outside of its usual price bracket. That is, a flagship one for a mid-range price, or a mid-range one for a budget price. Below, you’ll find all laptops are ordered by price, so make sure to have a look at the specs box on the side to see exactly what you’re getting for the money. Naturally, there aren’t a huge number of early deals around at the moment, but I’ll be adding to this list as soon as more deals go live and become available.

Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals in the UK

Specs: 13.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 512GB SSD, 1.42kg

If you’re after a diddy little gaming laptop, then this Stealth 13 is £200 off as well. It’s the same price as the GTX 1660 Ti-powered Razer Blade 15, which is more powerful than this, but the Stealth 13 is a lot more portable and easier to move around the house / outdoors. There was a 60Hz model that dropped to £1249 over Prime Day, but this one doubles that to a much smoother 120Hz.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz VA display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.34kg

Shedding 15% means this is a very good price for an RTX 2060 laptop, especially one with a bang-up-to-date Core i7 CPU and a 144Hz display. You’ll just have to apply the promo code BLACK15 at checkout to get the discount.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz VA display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD, 2.34kg

If you can make do with less graphical power, there are also some cheaper G5 15 models on sale based around the GTX 1660 Ti. This still has enough muscle for all but the most demanding games, and we’d recommend dropping an extra £50 for this 16GB DDR4 model over the 8GB variant. Again, enter the code BLACK15 to activate the discount.

Specs: 15.6in, 3840×2160, 60Hz OLED display, Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD, 2kg

Gigabyte’s Aero series is all about lightness, and at 2kg the Aero 15s is an interesting alternative to bulkier gaming laptops even without other qualities like its 4K OLED display. This is only paired with a mid-range GTX 1660 Ti, so we’d suggest playing games at a lower resolution 1080p, but for £700 off that might be a compromise worth making.

Specs: 17in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD, 2.5kg

The Aero 17 is bulkier than the Aero 15s, has a much lower-resolution screen and uses IPS tech instead of OLED, so why would you pay £50 more for it? One good reason is that its screen is trading sharpness for speed, and its 144Hz refresh rate makes for much smoother running than the Aero 15s’ 60Hz.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 8GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.3kg

Another good-value RTX 2060 notebook, the GL65 aims to do justice to its graphics hardware with a 120Hz display and the ever-popular Core i7-10750H working alongside. This appears to be the version with solid red key backlighting, not the customisable-per-key RGB version, but let’s be honest, there are far worse omissions to make.

Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals in the US

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz VA display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.34kg

Yes, it’s the Dell G5 15 again, and in pretty much the exact same spec as its RTX 2060 counterpart in the UK store. This time, however, you’re getting 16% off – an entire whole percent more! – with no code necessary. Once again, not half bad for a Core i7 laptop with ray tracing and DLSS capabilities, let alone its fast display and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-9750H, 32GB RAM, GTX 1650, 1TB SSD, 2kg

Two caveats with this: first, the CPU is a Core i7-9750H from Intel’s previous generation, and second, the GTX 1650 is a lower-end GPU through and through. Nonetheless, it’s much slimmer and more portable than most gaming laptops, and its big reserves of RAM and storage space make highly versatile for more serious pursuits.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 300Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070, 1TB SSD, 2.5kg

This is very much a luxury purchase, even with the relatively vast discount: a 300Hz refresh rate display is great for fast shooters and racing games, but even then you’ll probably have to drop some settings to make sure the RTX 2070 can fill out those frames. In any case, though, you’re also getting 10th-gen Intel silicon and a 1TB NVMe SSD, so the specs are respectable even if you don’t always make the most of them.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-9750H, 8GB RAM, RTX 2070, 512GB SSD, 1.8kg

Judging by the specs, this MSI notebook was already quite cheap to begin with, so another $300 snipped off is very welcome indeed. This also happens to be one MSI’s slimmer and lighter gaming laptops, not that it’s been cutting back on performance credentials with an RTX 2060 and a 120Hz display.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Super, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD, 2.3kg

There aren’t nearly as many deals – so far – for high-end gaming laptops compared to the legions of discounted mid-rangers, so $130 off this RTX 2070 Super-powered MSI laptop is a step towards filling that gap. Plenty of storage space and ample RAM mean you won’t have to worry about future upgrades as much, too.

How to get the best Black Friday gaming laptop deal:

To help you get a great Black Friday gaming laptop deal, there are several things you might want to consider before clicking that buy button.

Size: Generally, gaming laptops come in two sizes – 15.6in and 17.3in. You may think that bigger is better, but we’d caution you against this. After all, the whole point of getting a gaming laptop rather than a desktop is portability, and 17.3in models just aren’t that portable. They’re fine if you’re after a proper desktop replacement that you’re not likely to move on a regular basis, but they do tend to be more expensive as a result.

CPU: Then there’s the age-old Intel vs AMD debate. As a rule of thumb, AMD CPUs tend to be (slightly) slower and (much) cheaper, while Intel CPUs are more expensive but nippier. Still, if it’s a choice between a Ryzen 5 and an Intel Core i3, then you should opt for the former. Intel CPUs are much more common in gaming laptops, but we’re starting to see more and more AMD processors coming through thanks to their brand-new line of Ryzen 4000 chips. It’s also important to watch out for the age of the processor.

Intel are currently on their 10th generation of mobile chips, such as the Core i5-10300H, but there are still plenty of older 9th Gen chips around if you’re after a bit of a bargain. These are styled like the Core i5-9300H. AMD, meanwhile, are on their 4th generation of Ryzen chips, which you can identify by the number ‘4’ in model names such as the Ryzen 5 4600H. Again, older laptops with 3rd Gen chips will be cheaper, but try and find a newer one if you can.

GPU: As for graphics chips, it’s a similar picture between Nvidia and AMD, too. Once again, AMD is the cheaper option here, but Nvidia chips are a lot more common (and more powerful to boot). We’d recommend a minimum of an AMD Radeon RX 5500M or an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti if you want your laptop to last a good couple of years playing games at decent speeds and quality settings.

RAM: You should also look for a laptop that has at least 8GB of RAM, and ideally 16GB if you can find one, although they do tend to be quite rare under £1000 / $1000. If you do opt for 8GB, dig into the details and see if you can add another 8GB stick yourself later on. This is the difference between a laptop with accessible RAM slots and those that have RAM soldered on.

Storage: Finally, it’s important to think about storage. Pretty much all gaming laptops come with fast SSD storage these days, but the amount included can vary wildly. Getting a 256GB model will undoubtedly be cheaper, but think about the kind of games you want to play and see how far that will take you. If you can, try and get one with two drives or a large, single SSD so you can have lots of games installed at the same time.

Displays: Gaming laptop displays also tend to be pretty weak on budget gaming laptops, even if their specs sound reasonable. If we haven’t reviewed the model ourselves, then look at customer reviews and see if common complaints emerge – screen ghosting, colour accuracy or low contrast.

Generally, IPS displays tend to have the best colour reproduction, while TN panels are fast and often considered better for esports and competitive games, but often aren’t as accuracy as their IPS counterparts. You can read more about all the different types of panel in our gaming monitor panel types explained article if you want to find out more.

Then there are other niggles like fan noise or excessive heat under the WASD keys. Again, if we haven’t reviewed it, look at other customer reviews to see if these are particular problems. There’s no gaming laptop that runs completely silently, but some are much louder than others. These are all things that might make you wish you’d spent a bit more in the long run.

Finally, while gaming laptops are great for portability, you may want to treat it like a desktop replacement when you’re at home. If you do, then why not have a read of our best gaming mouse, keyboard and headset guides as well to make sure you’re kitted out with the best peripherals to help you get the best out of it?