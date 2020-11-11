Call of Duty Cold War system requirements: minimum and recommended PC specs

In order to play Call of Duty Cold War, you’ll need to make sure your machine is up to spec. You don’t want to have all those gigabytes to download without being able to run the thing. To help you out then, here’s the Call of Duty Cold War PC specs and requirements.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Minimum specs for Call of Duty Cold War

First, remember that all specs require DirectX 12 and an internet connection. Without these, you won’t get your feet off the ground. There’s also different requirements for ray tracing on PC, so make sure your settings are tuned correctly.

Here’s the minimum PC specs for Call of Duty Cold War:

OS – Windows 7 64 bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64 bit (v.1803 or higher)

CPU – Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

RAM – 8GB

Hard Drive Storage – 32GB (multiplayer only)

Graphics/Video – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950

It’s also important to remember that, like Modern Warfare and Warzone, you’ll need extra hard drive space for future game updates, so don’t cut it too close.

Recommended specs for Call of Duty Cold War

These specs assume you’re running all settings on medium, and they should give you a nice, smooth 60FPS. This is how I’ll be playing, on my PC I built years ago.

OS – Windows 10 64 bit (latest version)

CPU – Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

RAM – 16GB

Hard Drive Storage – 82GB

Graphics/Video – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

Recommended specs for ray tracing

Want to enable ray tracing on Call of Duty Cold War? You might need something a little more fancy then. Here’s the recommended specs for ray tracing:

OS – Windows 10 64 bit (latest version)

CPU – Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM – 16GB

Hard Drive Storage – 82GB

Graphics/Video – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Recommended specs for high frame rate competitive play

If you fancy yourself a pro gamer, you might want to upgrade your settings and specs. Owners of high refresh rate monitors who want frame rates above 60FPS, these are the specs for you:

OS – Windows 10 64 bit (latest version)

CPU – Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM – 16GB

Hard Drive Storage – 82GB

Graphics/Video – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / RTX 3070 or Radeon RX Vega64 Graphics

Recommended specs for maximum settings

Do the words ‘Ultra RTX’ send a shiver down your spine? Are you going to name your firstborn son Ray Tracing? Do 4k graphics melt your icy heart? Then get your wallet out, here are the absolute maximum specifications for the fanciest settings:

OS – Windows 10 64 bit (latest version)

CPU – Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 3700X

RAM – 16GB

Hard Drive Storage – 125GB (install the optional high-definition asset pack)

Graphics/Video – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

That’s all the specs you need for Call of Duty Cold War! Hopefully you find the settings that work for your rig, and meet me on the battlefield. While you’re here though, check out our page on preloading Cold War, as well as advice on whether Black Ops Cold War will include Warzone.