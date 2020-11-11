Dell’s Black Friday sale gets even bigger in the US with up to 24% off

Dell’s early Black Friday bender continues this week with a slew of new gaming laptop deals over on their US store. These launched in tandem with the UK deals Katharine highlighted earlier this week, though perhaps in keeping with the vibe at a traditional in-person Black Friday sale, this one is more of a free-for-all: instead of the consistent 15% off everything we got here in Britland, Dell’s stateside discounts come in anywhere between 8% and 24%. Still, as the discounts are applied automatically there’s no need to punch in a code, and the vast majority of laptops included in the sale have had hundreds of dollars knocked off – including 21% off one of their 300Hz Alienware m15 R3 laptops for a saving of $460.

Before we get to that one, though, our pick of the bunch is one of the Dell G5 15 models, down to $1200 from $1440. This particular spec pairs a 15.6in, 1920×1080 display running at 144Hz with a hexa-core Intel Core i7-10750H and, most temptingly, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics chip. The sale also includes a G5 15 with the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti for, naturally, a lot less, but the RTX 2060 will perform much better in games while enabling ray-tracing and Nvidia’s DLSS tech. The $1200 model also comes with Wi-Fi 6 support, a healthy 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, which is space enough for plenty of games.

There’s also an especially hefty discount to be had on the Alienware m15 R3, specifically the one toting a GeForce RTX 2070. With 21% off its $2210 starting price, that’s $460 saved, and while it has the same Core i7-10750H processor, 1920×1080 resolution and 16GB of RAM as the cheaper G5 15, the RTX 2070 is a significant step up in visual grunt. And that’s just as well, because the m15 R3’s display also has an absurdly fast 300Hz refresh rate – definitely something for the more competitively-minded.

If you’re after something less gigantic, there are also a couple of Dell XPS 15 deals worth looking at, too, both of which include dedicated graphics in the form of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650. Yes, that’s still only enough for basic games unless you’re willing to play on low or medium settings, and it’s a shame these only include the last-gen Intel i7-9750H. However, the XPS 15 series in general has been consistently excellent for years, and the $1500 model I’ve listed below is a real do-anything laptop with 32GB of RAM and a generous 1TB NVMe SSD.

Keep an eye on our list of Black Friday gaming laptop deals, as well as our Black Friday mega-hub for more discounted wares as they come in. As eager as everyone is to launch their sales increasingly further back from the actual Black Friday on November 27th, it does mean that better deals can pop up closer to the time, so stay tuned for updates.