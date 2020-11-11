Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Have You Played... Coffee Talk?

A real good cuppa

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

11th November 2020 / 9:30AM

Featured post A screenshot of Freya talking about tea next to a vampire and a succubus from Coffee Talk.

2020 has been a good year for visual novels set in coffee shops and cafes. The excellent and stylish Necrobarista immediately springs to mind, but despite its name (and being set in arguably the best coffee shop in all of video games), it doesn’t actually involve making a single drink. Coffee Talk, on the other hand, is all about the ins and outs of the barista experience, and it’s one of the loveliest and most chilled visual novels I’ve played all year.

Set in a near-future version of Seattle where werewolves, orcs, humans, elves and other assorted mythical creatures are all upstanding members of society, you play as the owner of a late-night coffee shop that only ever opens from midnight until the early hours of the morning. Think Netflix’s Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories, but high fantasy and only about making drinks rather than delicious Japanese dishes.

It’s very relaxing, and the conversations you have with regulars and newcomers alike feel very cosy and amiable against the low-fi beats of its exquisite soundtrack (which you can also pick yourself using the in-game music player). You don’t have much control over the story, mind. You’re a largely silent onlooker to the ensuing drama of these characters’ lives, and while your character occasionally interjects, your words don’t have any bearing on the outcome of the story.

Instead, it’s all down to the quality of the coffee you serve, as the drinks you brew have the ability to change people’s moods and alter their behaviour. The inner workings of the drinks system is fairly subtle, admittedly, and I often wondered just how much of an effect I was having on each set of conversations.

Still, they’re a fun set of characters to while away the hours with, and it tackles some weighty and knotty topics such as inter-racial relationships and the tensions that fame brings to a family with a deft and well-observed hand. By the end I was really rooting for everyone I’d met, and I was always looking forward to seeing who would turn up on any given evening.

Plus, I could just listen to Andrew Jeremy’s soundtrack for hours and hours and hours. You can listen to it on Spotify, or buy it on Steam along with the game.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Coffee Talk

No logo on the foam

12

Coffee Talk demo promises gorgeous, laid-back storytelling

15

My musical highlights from Steam's soundtrack sale

Toot toot!

6

Apex Legends Caustic guide [Season 7]: abilities, hitbox, tips and tricks

These Caustic tips and tricks could win you the match

Latest articles

Apex Legends Caustic guide [Season 7]: abilities, hitbox, tips and tricks

These Caustic tips and tricks could win you the match

Meet the 7 weirdest dwarves in the history of Dwarf Fortress

Nothing but contempt for oysters.

16

Our favourite 1TB Crucial SSD is back down to its Prime Day price of $92

2

Fuser, that mash-up maker from the creators of Rock Band, is out now

6