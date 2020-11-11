Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

How many chapters are there in Yakuza: Like A Dragon?

There's quite a few to get through

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

11th November 2020 / 4:51PM

Featured post Nanba joins Ichiban for a fight.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon’s a hefty game and if you’re here, you’re probably wondering how far along you are in the story. Well, you’ve likely got a while to go as it’s a lengthy tale with many, many chapters and hours of cutscenes. How many chapters are there?

Here’s how many chapters there are in Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

How many chapters are there in Yakuza: Like A Dragon?

Yakuza: Like A Dragon has 15 chapters in total and you’ll find them all listed below. From my experience, if you’re playing casually most chapters can last you a few hours.

  • Chapter 1: Light & Shadow
  • Chapter 2: A Bloody Reunion
  • Chapter 3: The Town at Rock Bottom
  • Chapter 4: The Dragon of Yokohama
  • Chapter 5: The Liumang Man
  • Chapter 6: Ignition
  • Chapter 7: The Spider’s Web
  • Chapter 8: Bleached Black
  • Chapter 9: A House of Cards
  • Chapter 10: Justice Tempered by Mercy
  • Chapter 11: The Odds
  • Chapter 12: The End of the Yakuza
  • Chapter 13: Coin Locker Baby
  • Chapter 14: Passing the Torch
  • Chapter 15: To the Pinnacle

It’s also worth noting that you should heed cues like “Let us know when you’re ready to go”. This is basically Yakuza: Like A Dragon letting you know that the next sequence is going to be a biggun’, and you won’t be able to get involved in substories, minigames, and the like for a while. Bear this in mind if you want to mop up everything the map has to offer before progressing the story, or if you just need to some stock up on some goods before diving into the inevitable chapter-ending boss fight.

How long does the game take to beat?

If you’re absolutely determined to power through, you can beat the game in around 35-40 hours. But if you’re someone who wants to soak in all the sights, complete all the substories, and generally tick off everything, well, it’ll last you well over 50 hours or more.

That’s all for this page, but stay tuned for more Yakuza: Like A Dragon guides. While we work on more, be sure to check out our guide on the missing cats you can find.

