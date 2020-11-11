Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Phil Spencer has played Elden Ring and calls it FromSoftware's "most ambitious"

Lauren Morton

Contributor

11th November 2020 / 5:15PM

Oh, Elden Ring. I thought maybe you’d been a fever dream. FromSoftware partnering with Game Of Thrones man George R.R. Martin to make an action RPG? Couldn’t be. Oh but it is real, it’s still in development, and Xbox boss Phil Spencer seems to be impressed after playing quite a bit of it. Come on, let’s speculate over the table scraps, shall we?

In an interview with Gamespot, Spencer talks about working with studios in Japan and Elden Ring is brought up. He can’t say much about it, but he sounds quite impressed after playing “quite a bit” of it.

“As somebody who’s played all of Miyazaki’s games, over at least the last decade, this is clearly the most ambitious game that he’s done,” he says. “I love his games, but seeing some of the gameplay mechanics stuff that he’s tackling, he and the team are tackling this time, of the setting, working with another creator in terms of story. I love it. I love to see him challenging himself.”

Yes of course it’s FromSoft’s most ambitious game yet, I’m telling myself. It’s not as if developers go on to create the next game in their signature style and say “hm, maybe we’ll just hold back on this one”. Since its announcement, information about Elden Ring has been nearly non-existent though. FromSoft seem to be in the heads down phase of development, not the marketing phase, but gosh dangit I sure wouldn’t mind a bit of marketing at the moment.

Other FromSoft fans are of a similar mind. The Elden Ring subreddit spent months after the game’s announcement making up fake lore and jokes about fighting fake bosses in the absence of any concrete details from the creators. I’ve peeked in over there today and yup, they’re plenty jealous that Spencer’s gotten his hands on it—as am I.

While we’re in the speculative mood, Microsoft are looking to buy Japanese studios. No names have been mentioned, so there’s no telling if it has its eye on FromSoftware. These sure are two interesting bits of news to float across in the same week though.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Elden Ring release date, trailer, everything we know

3

Every E3 2019 news story that matters on PC

21

FromSoftware reveal George R.R. Martin's Elden Ring

32

Latest articles

Black Friday 2020 gaming laptop deals: the best early deals

2

Bloodlines 2 bath bombs are exactly what you'd expect

Vampires actually only bathe once a year

1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla walkthrough

All of our AC Valhalla guides in one handy place

How many chapters are there in Yakuza: Like A Dragon?

There's quite a few to get through