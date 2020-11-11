Warzone in Call of Duty Cold War: release date and more

It’s been confirmed that Call of Duty Cold War will include Warzone a little while into its life span. I can’t bloody wait to jump in with all the new weapons and operators, so I’ll be keeping this page up to date as we find out more about Warzone in Call of Duty Cold War.



When will Warzone release for Call of Duty Cold War?

We know that Warzone is coming to Black Ops Cold War, albeit not at launch. No, you’ll have to wait until December for Warzone. It’ll likely come around December 10th, if the Cold War roadmap is anything to go by, and come alongside Season 1 of the game’s battle pass. At the moment, we don’t know much about the ‘Classified Warzone Experience’, but we’ll keep our eyes on the prize.

Will the Warzone gameplay be the same?

Modern Warfare and Black Ops titles are far from uniform. With each of them, unique mechanics, weapons, and even aesthetics come to the fore. How, then, will Warzone work? Based on the Modern Warfare engine and using a lot of Modern Warfare’s mainstay mechanics, gun feel, and movement, how will Cold War integrate?

Well, it looks like the gameplay will remain similar. According to Eurogamer, the engine will be the same one as is currently in Warzone, so I’ll be interested to see whether there’ll be a lot of gameplay changes for the actual Warzone.

Maybe Warzone will play the same as it already does, or maybe the Treyarch team are already working on new stuff to knock our socks off. I’ll keep you updated when we hear more.

Will Warzone get a Cold War map?

Nothing has been confirmed as yet about whether Warzone will receive a special map for Cold War. However, in the Call of Duty blog, they reference Warzone as heating up ‘in Verdansk (and beyond)’. This makes me think they’re working on some new locales for Warzone, maybe based on locations from Cold War’s campaign mode, or including maps from multiplayer. Maybe we’ll even see maps from old Black Ops titles return as part of a new Warzone map. Firing Range, anyone?

How does Cold War Warzone progression work?

In Call of Duty Cold War, progression is combined alongside Modern Warfare and Warzone. Progression rankings will be reset in Warzone when Black Ops Cold War’s Season 1 comes out, but you’ll keep all your unlocks so don’t worry too much about it.

I’ll have a page up on the Call of Duty Cold War prestige system soon, but for the moment, all you need to know is that player and weapon progression are both synchronised between Call of Duty Warzone, Modern Warfare, and Black Ops Cold War.

You’ll even get XP on the same progression system from playing Zombies in Cold War, so most stuff you do will rank you up nicely.

That’s all for our Warzone in Cold War page! We’ll be getting all kinds of guides out for the game here on RPS, so stay tuned. In the meantime, check out our Call of Duty Cold War PC specs guide to make sure you can actually play the game, as well as our Cold War preloading and release date page.