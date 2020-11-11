Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Why doesn't this Mass Effect PC case look like a spaceship?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

11th November 2020 / 2:37PM

A picture of Commander Shepard next to an N7-themed PC case.

Look at this official Mass Effect PC case. I love it, but I hate that it’s a Mass Effect case. It’s as though NZXT thought: “What would Commander Shepard herself play video games on?” But they should not have done that because – for as amazing as she is – Shepard clearly has boring taste.

Shep’s casual clothes are like, what, an N7 logo hoodie, an N7 logo leather jacket, or *checks notes* an N7 logo bodycon dress. All stylish clothing items, obviously, but to follow that pattern for a PC? No! It should look like a spaceship.

Look, I’m not saying NZXT’s H510i case is bad. In fact: I’m a massive hypocrite. I’m not ashamed (read: a little bit ashamed) to reveal to you, dear reader, that I love the whole red and black colour scheme (which I wholeheartedly blame Mass Effect for). I originally set up all the RGB inside my PC to glow red and white, I use the Ducky Tuxedo keyboard (also black, red and white), and my old laptop even had an N7 sticker on it because I am a sad and passionate woman.

My very red and black laptop that might as well be Mass Effect-themed.

I know. I need help.

Why then, do I not like this PC case? A) it is $200, and B) an official Mass Effect PC case should look like the Normandy.

Rather than the silly little Paragon and Renegade charm hanging off the end, whack a projector in there that beams a galaxy map onto my desk. Instead of a tempered-glass panel you have to carefully lift off to peek inside, give it whooshing metal plates that release steam as they slide open. I want to hear the omnigel squish as I jam my hand into an orange holographic button, and be presented with a daft minigame before I can see what’s ailing my poor GPU. Ok, maybe not that last one.

I have built one PC ever in my life and I know a lot of this isn’t possible, but for $200 they could at least try.

The Mass Effect NZXT PC case.

I’m Commander Shepard and this is the most generic PC on the Citadel.

The H510i is designed to look like Shepard’s armour, and it succeeds with that carbon fibre colourway and big old red stripe. But what I wouldn’t give for it to look blue and glowy with the SSV Normandy logo emblazoned on the side.

I’m disappointed. But if for some reason it sparks joy in you, have a look at the NZXT Mass Effect case here.

Mass Effect just has me riled up at the moment because of the announcements at the weekend. Not only are BioWare working on the trilogy remasters, but they revealed they’re working on a brand new game in the series (which is news I think I may have willed into existence).

Tagged with , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Mass Effect Andromeda

Massive Defect

353

I think the next Mass Effect is set in Andromeda

35

Mass Effect modders have been unofficially remastering the trilogy for years

19

BioWare are making a new Mass Effect

80

Latest articles

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Oxenefordscire Treasure Hoard location and rewards

Here's where to find the Oxenefordscire Treasure Hoard.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla longship customisation: how to change your ship

Here's how to change the appearance of your longship in AC: Valhalla.

Ubisoft apologise for Assassin's Creed Valhalla ableist language

20

Apex Legends Wattson guide [Season 7]: abilities, hitbox, tips and tricks

Learn how to set up the perfect defence with these Wattson tips