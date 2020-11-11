Yakuza Like A Dragon: Where to find all the missing cats

Here's where to find all of the missing cats.

This Yakuza: Like A Dragon Part Time Hero quest unlocks midway through Chapter 5. Once you’ve talked with Hiro a few times, he’ll give you a call out of the blue and task you with finding all the cats that have fled his office. It sounds like a massive pain, but it’s actually well worth tracking them all down as you’ll receive a lovely 2 million yen for your troubles – among other things too.

Here’s where to find all the missing cats in Yakuza: Like A Dragon.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Where to find all missing cats in Yakuza: Like A Dragon

As mentioned above, you’ll unlock this Part Time Hero quest around midway through Chapter 5 of the main story. It’s simply a case of roaming around the city and interacting with all the missing cats you come across with E or X/A if you’re using a PS4 or Xbox controller.

1. Restaurant Row – Head towards the weapons dealership in Restaurant Row and wander east down the alleyway. Proceed to the very end, turn right next to some cardboard boxes, and you’ll see the cat in a little nook.

– Head towards the weapons dealership in Restaurant Row and wander east down the alleyway. Proceed to the very end, turn right next to some cardboard boxes, and you’ll see the cat in a little nook. 2. Misaki Street Car Park – On the south side of the map, look for the ladder icon on Misaki Street. Climb up this ladder to reach a car park above the Can Quest minigame, and immediately turn left. The cat will be dozing just behind a dark grey car.

– On the south side of the map, look for the ladder icon on Misaki Street. Climb up this ladder to reach a car park above the Can Quest minigame, and immediately turn left. The cat will be dozing just behind a dark grey car. 3. Sunrise Street – At the very end of Chapter 3 Ichiban and Nanba got their very own apartment space that faces out towards Tsurukame Bridge. The cat is chilling on a green box to the left of the front door.

– At the very end of Chapter 3 Ichiban and Nanba got their very own apartment space that faces out towards Tsurukame Bridge. The cat is chilling on a green box to the left of the front door. 4. Bar District – Head west off Fukutoku Bridge, run straight on, but keep an eye on your right side as you do so. You’ll hit a bike rack – good. Keep going for a few paces and you’ll hit a shadowy entrance with a purple sign that says LEDA. The cat is tucked inside the right corner.

– Head west off Fukutoku Bridge, run straight on, but keep an eye on your right side as you do so. You’ll hit a bike rack – good. Keep going for a few paces and you’ll hit a shadowy entrance with a purple sign that says LEDA. The cat is tucked inside the right corner. 5. West Jinnai Station – See Jinnai Service Road on the map? Well, there’s a path that runs adjacent to this road on the south side, west of Jinnai Station. Imagine you’re coming off Jinnai Service Road, turning right, walking underneath the tracks, then turning right again. Once you’ve found this path, run all the way down to the end and you’ll spot the missing cat on top of a bin.

– See Jinnai Service Road on the map? Well, there’s a path that runs adjacent to this road on the south side, west of Jinnai Station. Imagine you’re coming off Jinnai Service Road, turning right, walking underneath the tracks, then turning right again. Once you’ve found this path, run all the way down to the end and you’ll spot the missing cat on top of a bin. 6. Near Mirai Batting Center – At the top left of the map you’ve got the Mirai Batting Center. Instead of popping in, turn right and run alongside the baseball court and past the vending machines. Look to your right and you’ll spot a row of trees next to a small building. Run alongside these trees and you’ll find the cat at the end of the row.

– At the top left of the map you’ve got the Mirai Batting Center. Instead of popping in, turn right and run alongside the baseball court and past the vending machines. Look to your right and you’ll spot a row of trees next to a small building. Run alongside these trees and you’ll find the cat at the end of the row. 7. Daikokuten Street – Opposite the vocational school minigame building, there’s this enormous white stone building. Run towards the entrance, but don’t go up the steps. Instead, curl around to the right and look towards a green electrical unit. The cat is perched atop it.

– Opposite the vocational school minigame building, there’s this enormous white stone building. Run towards the entrance, but don’t go up the steps. Instead, curl around to the right and look towards a green electrical unit. The cat is perched atop it. 8. Chinatown – Open up your map and literally look at the word “Chinatown”. What we want to do is head south of this crossroads and keep an eye on our left as we do. The cat is resting on a low, yellow wall beside two restaurants.

– Open up your map and literally look at the word “Chinatown”. What we want to do is head south of this crossroads and keep an eye on our left as we do. The cat is resting on a low, yellow wall beside two restaurants. 9. Hamakita Park – Right at the top of the map you’ll find Hamakita Park. It’s a wide open area, but what we’re after is a small water fountain. If you open up the map, it’s located on a patch of grass north east of the taxi symbol on Hamakita Park Ave. Once you’ve tracked down this cat, report back to Hiro and you’ll receive 1 million yen. He’ll then task you with finding his own cat, Robson.

– Right at the top of the map you’ll find Hamakita Park. It’s a wide open area, but what we’re after is a small water fountain. If you open up the map, it’s located on a patch of grass north east of the taxi symbol on Hamakita Park Ave. 10. Hamakita Park – We’re back here again. At the top left of Hamakita Park you’ll find two shopping symbols. Head east from here and follow the winding path until you hearing meowing. You’ll find the cat atop a street lamp.

Once you’ve found this final cat, report back to Hiro again and he’ll give you another 1 million yen and you’ll net yourself a new Poundmate as well.

Here’s a map I put together which should help you find them all a bit easier too:

What rewards do you get for finding all the missing cats?

Here’s what you’ll get for finding them all:

2 million yen

40x Member Points

A new Poundmate you can call upon in Battle

Fire God’s Amulet

Mysterious Stone

Toughness Z

Reinforced Alloy

Tauriner +

That’s all for this page, but stay tuned for more Yakuza: Like A Dragon guides. In the meantime be sure to check out our guide on the ten Kappa Statues you can find.