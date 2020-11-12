Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Well of Urd: how to solve the Well of Urd light puzzle

Asgard's first puzzle solved.

Featured post Havi riding across the Bifrost in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla isn’t just confined to England and Norway, nor this realm technically. You get to visit Asgard after you’ve built the Seer’s Hut at your settlement. It’s a pretty hefty section, where you’ll need to retrieve water from the Well of Urd, which is locked behind a light beam puzzle. To make sure you make it to the waters intact, we’ve detailed the Well of Urd puzzle solution in this guide. We’ll show you exactly how to solve it, and what you get for doing so.

In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: How to solve the Well of Urd light beam puzzle

While it might seem simple at first glance, the Well of Urd puzzle can be quite tricky to figure out. There are two switches that you’ll need to hit with light beams, but only one beam to work with. The first thing you need to do is head to the light beam turret farthest from where you entered and point it at the prism above the entrance door. We’ve included an image of this prism below. This will split the beam into two beams.

A light prism located in the Well of Urd in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Asgard area

One beam will trigger the beam to the left of the door. You can point this one down at the moveable glass orb on the lower platform. You’ll need to move this around to get the angle just right to hit the switch closest to the entrance. Once you’ve done this you’ll need to direct the other beam through the remaining turrets.

You can see the correct configuration in the image above. We have our back to the entrance in it. Head around to the final turret in the chain and aim it down at the second switch. This will destroy the barrier ahead. Make sure you’ve collected all you can in this area first, as you cannot climb back up the well. You can now jump into the Well of Urd.

The solution to the Well of Urd puzzle in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Well of Urd rewards

For completing the Well of Urd puzzle you’ll get to move into the final area and collect the waters. Make sure you use Odin’s Sight as you swim out, there’s a chest containing a Ymir’s Tear Stone. You’ll need 30 of these to complete the nearby altar.

That’s how to solve this puzzle in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. For a look at romance options, head here. Elsewhere, there’s our thoughts on the game.

