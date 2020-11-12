Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ymir's Tear Stones: what is the reward for collecting all 30

Here's what you'll get for collecting 30 Ymir's Tear Stones.

Jake Green

Guides Editor

12th November 2020 / 2:58PM

While playing through the Asgard section of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla you’ll have the opportunity to collect 30 Ymir’s Tear Stones. These can then be exchanged at the altar in the centre of the city, but is it worth your time to do so? In this guide we’ll explain how to find all of the stones, and what you’ll get for trading them in.

Where to get all 30 Ymir’s Tear Stones in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

28 of the Ymir’s Tear Stones can be found simply by heading to all points of interest in Asgard. This means side quests and treasure, just complete everything and you’ll get 28 in no time. The final two can only be collected after the final mission in Asgard. The builder will erect a tower on the centre island, allowing you to finally collect the Ymir’s Tear Stone here. After the final mission one last gold point of interest will appear, located where Loki had been hiding his wolf. Just travel to this location and open the chest. There’s also one in the Well of Urd, which you can read more about here.

Havi riding across the Bifrost in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ymir’s Tear Stone rewards

Once you’ve collected 30 stones you’ll need to head to the shrine in Asgard. It is marked clearly on your map. Offer the stones to the idol and you will get five skill points and your Mysteries tab will fill in. Not the best of rewards but still, those skill points will come in handy for the rest of the game.

If you’re looking for more help with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, be sure to check out our Walkthrough. Once you’re done with that, read our thoughts on the game.

