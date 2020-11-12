Best Kilo loadout and class setup in Warzone - plus in-depth Kilo 141 stats

The Kilo 141 has always vied for the top spot in the Warzone Assault Rifles arsenal alongside the M4A1 and the Grau. With its superb accuracy and high potential magazine capacity, there’s very little that can compete with this beast at its ideal range. We’ve put together the best Kilo loadout in Warzone that we’ve found, along with stats and recoil comparisons to show you just how powerful this gun can get.

In this Kilo loadout & class setup guide:

Best Kilo loadout & class setup in Warzone

The Kilo 141 is one of the favourite guns of many a pro Warzone player and streamer thanks to its extremely low recoil and flexible magazine size. We’ve spent quite some time experimenting with different class setups, and now we’re ready to reveal the best Kilo loadout in Warzone that we’ve found:

Below you can see what the Kilo 141 looks like with this particular loadout:

As with pretty much every other viable gun loadout in Warzone, our first step is to attach the Monolithic Suppressor to the Kilo to keep us off the minimap and boost the weapon’s effective range. Combine this with the further boost in range provided by the longest possible barrel attachment, and you’ll be delivering the maximum possible damage at every distance threshold.

The Prowler barrel also serves to steady the Kilo’s already magnificent recoil, and the Commando Foregrip pushes the gun even further into laser territory, while also giving us a steady hand for our first shots. Take a look at how wonderfully packed the shots are in the spray pattern comparison below:

A VLK 3.0x optic gives us the ability to pick out enemies at a distance with a clutter-free scope. And finally, we’ve opted for the 100 Round Drums to dramatically increase our magazine size. The 100 Round Drums have fallen off slightly in popularity of late thanks to the admittedly severe mobility penalty the attachment incurs. But the ability to just keep firing and suppressing and transfering from enemy to enemy is just too valuable to miss out on.

There’s very little that can compete with this Kilo at mid ranges. The downsides are related to the gun’s mobility and handling, so you’re going to want to pair this Kilo with a nippy SMG – why not check out our Best MP5 loadout in Warzone guide for the perfect counterpart to finish off this Kilo class?

Warzone Kilo stats

With the best Kilo 141 loadout in Warzone out of the way, let’s take a closer look at some in-depth stats to help get a clearer picture of this top-tier Assault Rifle:

Damage Profile (Head | Chest | Stomach | Limb): 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 (0-31 metres) 34 | 23 | 23 | 23 (31-55 metres) 27 | 18 | 18 | 18 (55+ metres)

Rounds Per Minute: 750 RPM

Magazine Size: 30 With Attachments: 50/60/100

Reload Speed: 2.61 seconds

Aim Down Sights Speed: 267ms

Player Movement Speed: 93.5%

The easiest point of comparison here is the venerable M4A1, as both guns feature the same damage profile. While the M4 has a slightly higher rate of fire (800 vs 750) and marginally faster ADS and reload speeds, the Kilo has slightly better damage dropoff ranges and – more importantly – incredible accuracy. This is why the Kilo is the top Assault Rifle for many high-level Warzone players. And with the above loadout equipped, you’ll be able to take full advantage of its mid-range dominance.

And that wraps up our Warzone best Kilo loadout guide! But we’ve got plenty more on Warzone, including our page on the Best SP-R 208 loadout in Warzone if you’re still getting to grips with this powerful new DMR; or our larger Best guns in Warzone guide if you want to brush up on the current weapons meta.