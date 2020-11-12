Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Bugsnax is kinda bug, kinda snack, and kinda out right now

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

12th November 2020 / 3:41PM

A screenshot from Bugsnax which shows the mayor of Snaxburg welcoming you into town. They're almost entirely made up of food. Their nose is a tomato, the hands are strawberrys, the ears are nachos.

Bugsnax – everyone’s talkin’ bout them, y’know? After giving us all earworms back at its not-E3 reveal, we’re finally free to chow down on Young Horses’ absurd menagerie of bugs wot happen to also be snacks. The bug-hunting, problem-solving expedition sets sail for the Epic Games Store today – just mind you don’t spoil your appetite on Strabbies before dinner.

You’ll find you’re not alone on Snagtooth Island, mind. But even with the expedition in shambles and explorers scattered across the isle, you’ll find that everyone just won’t stop talking ’bout Bugsnax.

Coming from the developers of cephalopodic espionage romp Octodad: Dadliest Catch, Bugsnax somehow manages to pitch an even more absurd premise. Out on the open oceans, there’s an island populated by sentient burgers, cinnamon rolls and other assorted junk food. They’re damn tasty, but Grumpuses who chow down on them will find parts of their body transformed into food, suddenly sprouting a strawberry nose or hot dog leg.

But how does Bugsnax play? Is it more than just a daft name with a catchy Kero Kero Bonito jingle? Our Steve Hogarty sailed off to Snagtooth island for his Bugsnax review, unpacking a rib-tickling (and often surprisingly thoughtful) wrapper to find a decent enough monster-trapping sandbox.

“For the five or six hours it takes to reach the game’s ending, Bugsnax is a delightful and intriguing world to inhabit, just one whose robotic wildlife won’t inspire you to jump back in and finish off your collection. Bugsnax is a faintly naughty, but never crass adventure that feels simultaneously like a love letter to, and a sharply observed satire of, the games that inspired it.”

Bugsnax is out now on the Epic Games Store for £18/€20/$25

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Bugsnax review

We're talkin' about 'em, alright.

12

Bugsnax releases its weird, unsettling adventure into the wild on November 12

2

Bugsnax reveals more bizarre sentient food action with new gameplay trailer

3

The "It's Bugsnax!" song launches today, with more Bugsnax reveals coming next week

5

Latest articles

My favourite thing about Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the freedom

I don't wanna hold your hand

3

Podcast episode 117: the best small details in games special

If I made a video game I'd put references to noughties Flash cartoons in it too

1

Get some of today's best VR games in Humble's Fall VR bundle

2

Roblox will soon charge for the memey "oof" death noise

3