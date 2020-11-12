Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Deathloop's ultra-violent groundhog day begins in May

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

12th November 2020 / 10:19PM

Deathloop has poor assassin-for-hire Colt play out the same bloody day, again and again and again. Now, though, we finally the exact date of your man’s never-ending night of bloodshed – or, at least, the date we’ll be able to get our hands on it. Following a potential leak on an Aussie PlayStation store, a new trailer has put a pin on May 21st as the start of Deathloop’s stabby showdown.

Deathloop, in case you missed it, is Arkane’s latest supernatural stab ’em up – a murderous puzzle-box that tasks you with slaughtering eight targets in one night without getting butchered yourself.

Following the template set by the studio’s work on Dishonored, Deathloop stars a death-dealing wizard wot skulks around the shadows, lopping off people’s heads. This time, however, that Hot Topic dieselpunk is replaced with roaring 60s flair, sporting Saul Bass-inspired trailers and mask-wearing mooks reminiscent of Bioshock’s splicers, shunted forwards a few decades.

Rather than cut a murderous path through a nation, though, Deathloop takes place on one, intricately woven island. In an almost roguelike structure, you’ve got one life to nail all your targets, planning the perfect route while trying to avoid getting a bullet in the head. Die, and it’s back to the beginning of the night – for you, and everyone else on Blackreef. That there’s another assassin hunting you down who may or may not be another human being only complicates matters.

Announced back at E3 ’19, Deathloop was meant to arrive this winter. That was before the world went to shit, mind, with global outbreaks delaying every game under the sun and pushing the game back to 2021. Deathloop will now launch on Steam and the Bethesda.net Launcher on May 21st next year.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Microsoft have bought Bethesda

123

Deathloop introduces two of your eight assassination targets

14

Arkane's Deathloop has been delayed into 2021

6

Latest articles

Thousands of Edith Finch assets are now free to use in Unreal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla might take time to sail into your library

7

Are you tempted by PlayStation 5's exclusive games?

38

Take an educational tour of Half-Life: Alyx with new developer commentary tracks