Does Call of Duty Cold War have cross play and cross gen?

In order to play Call of Duty Cold War with friends, you might want to squad up in multiplayer or zombies. Whether you can do this on various platforms is a whole different question though. Here’s what we know about Call of Duty Cold War’s crossplay.



Does Call of Duty Cold War have crossplay?

Good news! Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War does have crossplay. You can link up with friends regardless of console. You’ll need to find a way to add them to your friends list though, and this can be done using your Activision ID, an account that everyone has access to.

This will continue to function for multiplayer, zombies, and Warzone when the Cold War version comes out.

Does Call of Duty Cold War have cross generation play?

Again, you’re all good here. No matter your console, next-gen or previous, Call of Duty Cold War will let you play across console generations, even if you’re on PC.

You could feasibly have a team of five featuring a player on Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC. Of course, you won’t all be able to play on the same settings – check out our page on the required and recommended PC specs to see how your rig will fare.

That’s all you need to know about cross play and cross gen! While you’re getting into the game, why not check out our page on Cold War’s release time and preloading, as well as advice on Warzone in Call of Duty Cold War.