Get some of today's best VR games in Humble's Fall VR bundle

With the launch of the Oculus Quest 2 last month, I’ve been rediscovering a lot of great VR games lately, including the surprisingly gory The Walking Dead: Saints And Sinners, the thrilling spy puzzles of RPS favourite I Expect You To Die and loads more. There are still lots more holes that need plugging in my VR library, though, and happily Humble have rounded up a bunch of them in their new Fall VR Bundle. Saints And Sinners and I Expect You To Die both feature, as do Survios’ Raw Data, and Tripwire Interactive’s Killing Floor Incursion to name just a few. Here’s how it works.

Running until Tuesday November 24th, the eight game-strong Fall VR Bundle is split into four tiers. The first one starts at just 77p / $1 and gets you three games, but the whole lot will only set you back £13.14 / $15 – not bad considering Saints And Sinners alone will cost you £31 / $40 over on Steam right now.

All of them will require a SteamVR compatible headset to run, I should note, but that can include the Oculus Quest and Quest 2 if you don’t mind sacrificing its wireless capabilities and connecting it to your PC with a USB cable via Oculus Link.

Here’s what you get. If you only want to pay the first tier of 77p / $1, you’ll get:

A-Tech Cybernetic

Archangel: Hellfire – Fully Loaded

Killing Floor Incursion

Then, if you pay £7.73 / $9, you’ll also get:

Raw Data

Alternatively, if you pay more than the average (which is currently £11.94 in the UK right now), you’ll get all of the above, plus:

I Expect You To Die

Creed: Rise To Glory

Finally, if you pay the full amount of £13.14 / $15, then you get everything, plus:

The Walking Dead: Saints And Sinners

Zero Caliber

If you buy the whole bundle for the top price of £13.14 / $15, you’ll also get a voucher for 10% off your first month of Humble Choice, Humble’s monthly game subscription service, if you’re a new subscriber.

This month’s Choice games include Yakuza Kiwami 2, Darksiders III, Imperator Rome’s deluxe edition, Youropa and more – although if you’re thinking of joining up for longer, then you may want to consider taking advantage of Humble’s other Choice offer at the moment, which lets new subscribers lock in a price of £9.66 / $12 per month for a year of their top Choice Premium service instead of the usual £16 / $20 a month. As an extra bonus, you’ll also be able to get all 12 games in November’s haul (normally you’re limited to 9) – a perk that’s also available for all existing Choice Premium and Classic subscribers until December 4th.

You can also choose where your money goes, too, splitting it between Humble, each game’s respective publisher and Humble’s chosen charities. This month, you can donate to Movember, the moustachioed men’s health charity, and Charity: Water, which helps to bring clean and safe drinking water to developing countries.