Podcast episode 117: the best small details in games special

This week, dear listeners, the Electronic Wireless Show podcast urges you to think small, as we take a look at our favourite little details in games that don’t need to be there, and yet are. The strange Easter eggs, the loving little inclusions, the proverbial mint popped on the digipillow of your entertainment. Matthew talks about Red Dead Redemption 2, obviously, the big mass entertainment-liker.

Diversions this week include the fact that Nate imagines game characters are whatever size they appear on his screen, conspiracy theories about Avril Lavigne (side note: totally forgot she was married to Chad Kroeger for a while there, and also that Chad Kroeger cut his hair), and an extended series of in-jokes that will sort the TRUFANS of EWS, the Shergar’s Heart Squad, from the fake haters.



Matthew goes on about Metal Gear Solid and the ice cubes in it, but I can’t remember which one and frankly I do not care to. The one about eating frogs? That one?

We also talk about about the mud in Rise Of The Shadow Of The Sequel Of The Tomb Raider snow in Red Dead 2, The Division, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Also heap praise on AC Valhalla having a tiny reference to Homestar Runner.

Nate is legally obligated to mention Age Of Empires II every week. This week it is in reference to the animals in it.

He also tells us some weird stories from Dwarf Fortress, including infinitely strong carps and geese shitting iron thrones. What a world. Learn more about Dwarf Fortress by reading Nates diary series The Basement Of Curiosity (and prepare for the sequel, Inkrose).

Here is the video of the dragons in Skyrim modded to be Randy Savage.

Recommendations this week are to check out the Steam page for Fishkeeper, a game about being an aquarist, and the mashup work of DJ Cummerbund; 7Up Free and 7Up Free Cherry (although this was contentious, and we have now agreed that we cannot veto each other’s recommendations); and to have a nice bath (possibly with vampire-themed bath bombs).

Here is the Rage 2 reveal trailer, which fucking rips and is unfortunately way more colourful and awesome than the game turned out to be.



