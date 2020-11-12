Best M4 loadout and class setup in Warzone - plus in-depth M4A1 stats

The venerable M4A1 has been a favourite of many Warzone and Modern Warfare players from the very beginning. High DPS and controllable recoil make this Assault Rifle deadly even at Marksman ranges, and the number of customisation options means everyone has a slightly different class setup for this gun. But we believe we’ve found the very best M4 loadout in Warzone so far, which will give you the power to down entire teams in record time. Let’s take a look!

In this M4 loadout & class setup guide:

Best M4 loadout & class setup in Warzone

The M4A1 is the most popular Assault Rifle in Call Of Duty: Warzone right now, and there’s a huge amount of potential for customisation with this gun. After hundreds of hours played, here is the best M4 loadout that we’ve found in Warzone for Season 6:

Below you can see exactly what the M4A1 looks like with this loadout equipped:

Key to any Warzone weapon is a good increase to the gun’s base range, because it allows you to deal higher damage per shot at various distances. To this end, the Monolithic Suppressor is a no-brainer here, silencing the M4 and significantly boosting its range with only a minimal handling penalty. After that we’ve slapped on a Corvus Custom Marksman barrel, which adds another +30% modifier to the gun’s range. Not quite as much as the Grenadier barrel’s +40%, but it also doesn’t incur the same movement and ADS penalties, and on the whole I consider the Marksman barrel to have more value.

You absolutely will need a larger magazine size, so we’ve gone all the way and opted for the 60 Round Mags attachment to help you transfer sprays from enemy to enemy without having to reload. In addition, we have the Commando Foregrip to help straighten that recoil and steady your hand for that vital first shot. You can see the effects of all these attachments on your recoil below.

With such an accurate and controllable weapon, mid-range is definitely your ideal range. While the M4 is an excellent Assault Rifle, at close ranges it pales in comparison to the top-tier SMGs, so our optic of choice here is the VLK 3.0x scope – a lightweight, clutter-free optic that will ensure you hit your shots at a distance.

This M4 loadout is a perfect match for the MP5, giving you two top-tier powerhouse automatic weapons for use at medium and close ranges, respectively. Be sure to check out our Best MP5 loadout in Warzone guide to help finish off your M4 class setup!

Warzone M4 stats

Now that we’ve checked out the best M4A1 loadout in the game, let’s take a close look at some in-depth stats to help reveal why this Assault Rifle has stood the test of time since the beginning of Modern Warfare:

Damage Profile (Head | Chest | Stomach | Limb): 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 (0-30 metres) 33 | 22 | 22 | 22 (30-50 metres) 27 | 18 | 18 | 18 (50+ metres)

Rounds Per Minute: 800 RPM

Magazine Size: 30 With Attachments: 50/60

Reload Speed: 2.36 seconds With Sleight Of Hand Perk: 1.73 seconds

Aim Down Sights Speed: 250ms Minimum: 175ms

Player Movement Speed: 95%

It’s fairly clear from these stats that we’re looking at a high fire rate weapon that matches the Kilo 141, RAM-7, and Grau for damage per shot, but exceeds all of them except the RAM-7 in terms of DPS. Decent handling stats across the board and the potential for a double-capacity magazine means you’ll have very little downtime with this Assault Rifle, and the gun’s recoil is very controllable, leading to very reliable sprays even across longer distances.

And that wraps up our Warzone M4 loadout guide! But we’ve got plenty more on Warzone, including our page on the Best SP-R 208 loadout in Warzone if you’re still getting to grips with this powerful new DMR; or our larger Best guns in Warzone guide if you want to brush up on the current weapons meta.