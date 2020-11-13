Assassin's Creed Valhalla musicians: where to find Ysane, Cynewulf and Kitt in Lunden

There’s a side quest in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Lunden area that tasks you with reuniting a band of three musicians. They’ve had somewhat of a falling out and have parted ways to try their hand at being solo acts. Kitt, Ysane and Cynewulf are pretty tricky to find, but a nearby letter will hint at their locations. To help you get the band back together we’ve detailed the musician locations in this guide.

In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: where to find the musicians in Lundon

To find the three musicians in Lunden you will need to take a look at the note near where you picked up the sidequest. It will give you the following clues:

Kitt – someone saw them near the church.

– someone saw them near the church. Ysane – playing venues in Lundenwic.

– playing venues in Lundenwic. Cynewulf – imprisoned.

Cynewulf

You can find Cynewulf at the fort to the north of Lunden. We’ve marked it on the map in the image above. You’ll need to sneak in and free the prisoners at the gate. Cynewulf is in one of the two large cages. There’s a Nickel Ingot to grab in this area too.

Kitt

Kitt is the easiest to find of the bunch. Just make your way to St. Paul’s Cathedral and you’ll find them sat out front playing the lute. There’s some treasure around this area so make sure you pick it up.

Ysane



Finally, we have Ysane. The note gives you the hint that she can be found in Lundenwic, but she’s actually closer to the main city. We’ve marked the position on the map in the image above. Just walk northwest from St. Paul’s Cathedral.

If you’re looking for more help with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, be sure to check out our Walkthrough. Once you’re done with that, read our thoughts on in-game settlement.