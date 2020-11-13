Black Friday 2020 CPU deals: the best early CPU deals you can get right now

Black Friday is fast approaching and we’re finally starting to see some proper Black Friday CPU deals start to emerge. Some CPU deals won’t be going live until nearer the day itself, but to help you cut through the noise and find your next gaming processor, I’ve gathered together all the best Black Friday CPU deals right here in one handy location to help you get the best price. I’ll be updating this article on a regular basis as we get closer to the big day and more CPU deals start going live, so make sure you pop this page in your bookmarks to keep on top of the latest deals.

Get the best Black Friday CPU deals right now: Best Intel CPU deals

Best AMD CPU deals

To help make things nice and easy, you can also click the links to the right to go straight to your CPU deal category of choice, or just carry on reading to get the full spread – whatever you prefer. You’ll find all the best UK and US CPU deals here, as well as brief explanations of what they can do and how much they’ve fallen in price.

There isn’t a huge number of CPU deals available at the moment, and most of the biggest discounts seem to be reserved for the higher-end processors such as Intel’s Core i9 chips and AMD’s Ryzen 7s and Ryzen 9s. Fingers crossed we’ll see some cheaper CPU deals start to crop up soon as well, but for now, here are all the best Black Friday CPU deals we know about so far.

It’s not just CPUs that will be going cheap over Black Friday, of course. For more Black Friday deals, check out our regularly updated hub pages below:

Black Friday graphics card deals | Black Friday gaming monitor deals | Black Friday SSD deals | Black Friday gaming headset deals | Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals | Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Black Friday CPU deals:

Best Intel CPU deals:

Intel Core i7-9700K deals:

Read our Intel Core i7-9700K review for more info.

No UK deals yet…

$260 from Newegg (down from $300) – LIVE FROM NOV 23rd

The Core i7-9700K remains a great processor for high-speed gaming, even if its performance is pretty much on par with Intel’s newer Core i5-10600K. It also comes with a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers, too.

Intel Core i9-9900K deals:

Read our Intel Core i9-9900K review for more info.

No UK deals yet…

$320 from Newegg (down from $400) – LIVE FROM NOV 23rd

The Core i9-9900K has since been replaced by the Core i9-10900K, but it’s a good alternative to the Core i7-10700K below if you want similar kinds of speed for a little bit less.

Intel Core i7-10700K deals:

No UK deals yet…

$365 from Newegg (down from $410) – LIVE FROM NOV 23rd

The fastest member of Intel’s current 10th Gen Core i7 family, the Core i7-10700K is a powerful 8-core processor that’s great for gaming and streaming. It’s not as fast as AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 family, but it does offer considerable gains over their older Ryzen 3000 chips.

Intel Core i9-10900K deals:

Read our Intel Core i9-10900K review for more info.

The Intel Core i9-10900K is one of the most powerful gaming processors you can buy today. While not as fast as AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 CPUs, its 10 cores and 20 threads still give you plenty of oomph for gaming and daily desktop tasks, and is worth considering if you do a lot of streaming or use professional creative applications for work. The KF model on offer here is exactly the same as the regular K apart from the fact it doesn’t come with integrated graphics, so must be paired with a graphics card.

Best AMD CPU deals:

Ryzen 7 3700X deals:

Read our AMD Ryzen 7 3700X review for more info.

No UK deals yet…

$295 from Newegg (down from $330) – LIVE FROM NOV 23rd

AMD’s brilliant Ryzen 7 3700X may have lost some of its lustre since the launch of their new Ryzen 5000 family, but this is still a brilliant 8-core CPU that’s also brilliantly energy efficient. Not a huge saving compared to historic prices, but I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled for better prices elsewhere over the coming weeks.

Ryzen 9 3900X deals:

Read our AMD Ryzen 9 3900X review for more info.

No UK deals yet…

$420 from Newegg (down from $520) – LIVE FROM NOV 23rd

This 12-core CPU is one of AMD’s top 3rd Gen Ryzen processors, although it’s really geared toward creative media professionals rather than PC gaming. Still, if you use your PC for more than just games, the Ryzen 9 3900X won’t disappoint.

How to get a great Black Friday CPU deal:

Upgrading to one of today’s best gaming CPUs can make a surprising difference to your PC’s overall gaming performance, particularly if you tend to play games at a resolution of 1920×1080. The difference becomes a lot less marked at 1440p and 4K, though, so if you regularly play games at these resolutions, then you can save yourself a lot of money by opting for a mid-range CPU instead of an expensive high-end one.

The question, of course, is what type of gaming CPU you should go for? Intel or AMD? A lot of your decision making will be determined by what kind of motherboard you have, although if your PC is more than a few years old, chances are you’ll need to buy a new motherboard anyway. If you’re building a new PC from scratch, then it’s a bit easier, as you can simply pick the best gaming CPU you like the sound of and buy the appropriate motherboard to match.

There are pros and cons to both Intel and AMD. Intel CPUs generally offer better gaming performance overall, but they tend to be more expensive than their AMD equivalents. AMD CPUs also come with their own coolers, and all of them are unlocked for overclocking, which isn’t necessarily the case with every Intel CPU. Only Intel CPUs with a K on the end of their name can be overclocked, which is what you’ll find listed above.

The AMD Ryzen 3 3300X is the RPS CPU of choice in our £1000 RPS Rig build at the moment, if only because its gaming performance is almost as fast as its more expensive Ryzen 5 siblings. If you’re determined to go the Intel route, though, then we’d recommend the Core i5-9600K as an absolute minimum these days, but you should probably find the budget for their absurdly fast Core i5-10600K instead – especially if you want to minimise your risk of having to buy a new motherboard next time you come to upgrade.

If you regularly stream games online, though, then you’ll want a CPU with lots of cores, as your PC needs to be very good at multi-tasking to stream smoothly. This means you’ll probably have to find a bit more budget for something like one of Intel’s Core i7 CPUs or AMD’s Ryzen 7 chips, but you’ll thank yourself later for finding the extra cash.

If you need help installing your CPU, then you’ll find everything you need to know about how to build a PC in our dedicated guide, including how to install your CPU, and I’ve also put together a list of everything you need to know about upgrading your PC in 2020 if you need a bit of a refresher on all things CPU-related.