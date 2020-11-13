Black Friday 2020 PC gaming deals: the best deals you can get right now ahead of November 27th

Black Friday 2020 is very nearly here, but even though there’s still two weeks to go before the main event, there are loads of early Black Friday PC gaming deals that you can get already if you want to avoid the rush. Whether it’s a graphics card, CPU, SSD or gaming monitor you’re after, I’ve gathered together all of the best early Black Friday PC gaming deals I’ve seen so far right here in one handy list. With several retailers putting in place price guarantees to make sure prices don’t fall further come Black Friday proper, it’s a great time to snap up a bargain if you’re looking to upgrade your PC soon with some a bunch of components on the cheap.

In today’s update, you’ll find several new additions to our SSD, gaming monitor and gaming laptop sections, as well as all those advance deals from Newegg we know now about that will be going live on Monday November 23rd. There will be even more new deals to come next week, too, but you can rest assured that I’ll be updating this article regularly to help you make the most of all the latest discounts. Without further ado, here are the best early Black Friday PC gaming deals you can get right now.

To help make browsing our massive Black Friday PC gaming deals hub that bit easier, I’ve divided all of the best early Black Friday deals into their respective component category – and you can jump straight to each one by clicking the navigation links to your right. As with previous years, Black Friday can be a great time to nab some great PC gaming deals – particularly if you’re thinking about building a new PC soon or treating yourself to a long-awaited upgrade.

Given the number of new hardware launches we’ve had this year, Black Friday 2020 could give us a motherlode of great deals. Don’t expect to get a new RTX 3080 for half price or anything (if you can even find one in stock, that is), but if you’re looking to pick up some of last year’s best gaming CPUs or best gaming headsets on the cheap, then this could be a great time to do it.

You can also find all of the deals mentioned below in our dedicated Black Friday deals hubs, which we’ll be updating regularly with new deals over the coming weeks. Here they are in full:

Black Friday graphics card deals

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT review for more info

PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT ITX – £264 from Scan

MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming MX – $240 from Newegg (down from $300) – LIVE FROM NOV 23rd

The RX 5600 XT is another great buy, especially when it’s quite a bit cheaper than its equally fast rival, the RTX 2060. It doesn’t support ray tracing, but this is still a great graphics card for flawless 1080p gaming and getting 60fps+ on Medium to High settings at 1440p.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti review for more info

The GTX 1660 Ti is capable of hitting 60fps on max settings at 1080p, and it’s also able to deliver a consistent 60fps on Medium to High settings at 1440p. Like the regular GTX 1660, though, the GTX 1660 Ti has been going for very similar prices to the GTX 1660 Super in recent months, making the Super much better value overall. You’re not gaining much by opting for the Ti – just have a read of my GTX 1660 Super vs 1660 Ti article for more info.

Black Friday CPU deals

UK deals:

Intel Core i9-10900K deals:

Read our Intel Core i9-10900K review for more info.

The Intel Core i9-10900K is one of the most powerful gaming processors you can buy today. While not as fast as AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 CPUs, its 10 cores and 20 threads still give you plenty of oomph for gaming and daily desktop tasks, and is worth considering if you do a lot of streaming or use professional creative applications for work. The KF model on offer here is exactly the same as the regular K apart from the fact it doesn’t come with integrated graphics, so must be paired with a graphics card.

US deals:

Intel Core i7-9700K deals:

Read our Intel Core i7-9700K review for more info.

$260 from Newegg (down from $300) – LIVE FROM NOV 23rd

The Core i7-9700K remains a great processor for high-speed gaming, even if its performance is pretty much on par with Intel’s newer Core i5-10600K. It also comes with a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers, too.

Intel Core i9-9900K deals:

Read our Intel Core i9-9900K review for more info.

$320 from Newegg (down from $400) – LIVE FROM NOV 23rd

The Core i9-9900K has since been replaced by the Core i9-10900K, but it’s a good alternative to the Core i7-10700K below if you want similar kinds of speed for a little bit less.

Intel Core i7-10700K deals:

$365 from Newegg (down from $410) – LIVE FROM NOV 23rd

The fastest member of Intel’s current 10th Gen Core i7 family, the Core i7-10700K is a powerful 8-core processor that’s great for gaming and streaming. It’s not as fast as AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 family, but it does offer considerable gains over their older Ryzen 3000 chips.

Ryzen 7 3700X deals:

Read our AMD Ryzen 7 3700X review for more info.

$295 from Newegg (down from $330) – LIVE FROM NOV 23rd

AMD’s brilliant Ryzen 7 3700X may have lost some of its lustre since the launch of their new Ryzen 5000 family, but this is still a brilliant 8-core CPU that’s also brilliantly energy efficient. Not a huge saving compared to historic prices, but I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled for better prices elsewhere over the coming weeks.

Ryzen 9 3900X deals:

Read our AMD Ryzen 9 3900X review for more info.

$420 from Newegg (down from $520) – LIVE FROM NOV 23rd

This 12-core CPU is one of AMD’s top 3rd Gen Ryzen processors, although it’s really geared toward creative media professionals rather than PC gaming. Still, if you use your PC for more than just games, the Ryzen 9 3900X won’t disappoint.

Black Friday SSD deals

UK deals:

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Crucial MX500

A fantastic deal on one of the best budget SATA drives around, the 250GB model of Crucial’s MX500 is currently at an all-time low price, beating last year’s Black Friday price and what it cost over Prime Day. It’s an early Black Friday deal, too, so it won’t change in price unless it sells out.

Read our WD Blue SN550 review for more info

WD Blue SN550

Our favourite NVMe drive isn’t quite as cheap as its Prime Day prices just yet, but Ebuyer’s early bird Black Friday prices are still pretty good compared to their historic pricing from the rest of the year. While the 1TB drive normally goes for £95+, the 500GB usually costs upwards of £60.

Read our WD Black SN750 review for more info

WD Black SN750

The 500GB model of WD’s super fast SN750 NVMe SSD fell to a low of £65 over Prime Day, and Overclockers UK’s early Black Friday deal price has now matched it, making this a great buy if you’re after a fast NVMe SSD that’s a little bit nippier than the Blue SN500 above.

Intel 665p

One of Ebuyer’s early bird Black Friday SSD deals, this drive is pretty cheap as 1TB NVMe SSDs go – and it hasn’t been in stock on Amazon for months. You can currently import one from Amazon US for a similar price, but if you want to get it straight from the UK, this is the place to get it from.

None just yet…

US deals:

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo deals:

Samsung’s 860 Evo is still the best SATA SSD you can buy right now, and Newegg will be shaving $50 off the 1TB model from November 23rd. This beats its previous all-time low price during last year’s Black Friday sale over on Amazon by $10 – although it’s possible Amazon may have their own deal on it as we get closer to the big day.

Read our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info

WD Blue 3D NAND deals:

A great budget alternative to the 860 Evo, Newegg’s upcoming deal on the 2TB model of this SATA drive is another pretty tasty discount. It dropped to the same price over Amazon Prime Day, giving you another chance to pick up this fantastic deal.

Read our WD Black SN750 review for more info

WD Black SN750

Newegg look like they’ll have the best 1TB WD Black SN750 deal this year, dropping to a new all-time low of just $116. Previously, its lowest price was $120 over on Amazon, although it’s possible Amazon may well drop prices again closer to Black Friday.

Read our Crucial P1 review for more info

Crucial P1 deals:

Crucial’s P1 SSD is a great value NVMe drive, and $180 is a great price for a whopping 2TB of storage. This deal will only be live on November 26th-27th, according to Newegg, so you’ll have to wait until then to get it as this price.

Read our WD My Passport SSD review for more info

WD My Passport SS deals:

It may only support the slightly older USB 3.1 Gen 2 standard compared to the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds like the Samsung T7 Touch below, but the WD My Passport SSD is still a very fast (and great value) external SSD in its own right, particularly compared to Samsung’s older T5 Portable SSD.

Read our Samsung T5 review for more info

Samsung T5 deals:

Samsung’s T5 portable SSD is becoming increasingly scarce these days, but it’s still a fast external SSD for gaming, and a great budget option to the newer T7 below (although given Best Buy’s prices for the T7 at the moment, you may as well spend the extra $20 in all fairness).

Read our Samsung T7 review for more info

Samsung T7 deals:

Part of Best Buy’s ongoing Holiday Black Friday deals season, the price of this 2TB model of the Samsung T7 Portable SSD picks up where Amazon’s previous ‘Epic Daily Deal’ left off.

Black Friday gaming monitor deals

UK deals:

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

The MSI Optix MAG272CQR is a fantastic gaming monitor, and Ebuyer’s early bird Black Friday price is currently £50 cheaper than normal. It’s an RPS favourite.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro

Another saving of £50 to be had here, the only reason to go for this monitor over the MSI is if you want its DisplayHDR 400 certification, as the MSI is only “HDR Ready” and can’t really do ‘proper’ HDR.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

Another great LG gaming monitor, this one bumps up the refresh rate to a smooth 144Hz and it’s one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, too, making it a good buy for AMD and Nvidia graphics card owners alike.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

There’s probably not much need to buy this over the LG above, but if you want an even higher refresh rate (plus full G-Sync Compatible status), Asus’ excellent TUF monitor is also worth considering. Its Extreme Low Motion Blur tech offers even sharper visuals when it’s combined with its variable refresh rate tech, and it also supports HDR, too.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 165Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

While its 1080p resolution isn’t a good fit for doing lots of work, this is still a pretty good price for a 27in gaming screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. Bear in mind it only has a fixed stand, though.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 60Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

If you’re after a cheap 1440p monitor and aren’t fussed about getting one with a high refresh rate, this LG is a real bargain right now. It’s one of Ebuyer’s early bird Black Friday deals, too, so you can be sure prices won’t change between now and Black Friday proper.

Specs: 49in, 5120×1440, 240Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR 1000

I’m a big fan of the Samsung CRG9, and this is by far one of the best prices I’ve ever seen for it. Normally at least £1000, this is an excellent way to get the same amount of screen real estate as two 27in, 1440p monitors.

US deals:

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

A 1440p monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 400 support, this Asus TUF Gaming display will be a bargain $310 come November 23rd. You’ll need to apply a promo code (BFRDAY78) and make use of a $40 rebate card to get this price, but it’s a great all the same.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

One of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, this 27in 2560×1440 monitor with a huge 240Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 600 support is the same monitor that had a crazy good deal over Amazon Prime Day here in the UK, and was one of RPS Readers’ most popular Prime Day bargains. At $550, it’s a great buy.

Specs: 49in, 5120×1440, 240Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR 1000

A newer version of the excellent Samsung CRG9 I reviewed last year, the Odyssey G9 offers the same super ultrawide resolution of 5120×1440 (two 27in, 1440p monitors in one) and DisplayHDR 1000 support, but raises the refresh rate to a whopping 240Hz. You’ll need a heck of a graphics card to run games at that speed at that resolution, but if it’s anything like its predecessor, it will be a real treat of a screen.

Black Friday gaming mouse deals

UK deals:

Mouse specs:

20,000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Razer Deathadder V2 – £54 from Currys PC World (down from £70)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 9 buttons, right-handed

Razer Mamba Elite – £64 from Currys PC World (down from £90)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Razer Viper – £54 from Currys PC World (down from £80)

Mouse specs:

20,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless – £110 from Currys PC World (down from £130)

US deals:

None just yet…

Black Friday gaming keyboard deals

UK deals:

None just yet…

US deals:

None just yet…

Black Friday gaming headset deals

UK deals:

Read our Fnatic React review for more info

One of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, the Fnatic React is a great all-round gaming headset – especially at almost £20 off its usual price. Its audio is great, it’s comfy and it has a good microphone, and a great bargain at its current price.

Not as cheap as it was over Amazon Prime Day (where it fell to £44), but aside from that, this is still a decent enough price for Razer’s 7.1 surround sound gaming headset. It’s been at least £70 over on Amazon for the past four months, making this a decent, if slightly modest saving compared to its usual price.

The Kraken wasn’t on sale over Prime Day in the UK (only in the US), so this one is a little easier to judge. Indeed, apart from a very brief dip to £47 for a week in August, the Kraken has been at least £55 ever since April over on Amazon, so while not a massive saving, Ebuyer’s early Black Friday price is still (slightly) cheaper than Amazon prices right now.

Read our Sennhesier GSP 600 review for more info

Sennheiser EPOS’ headsets are some of the most expensive gaming headsets around, but Overclockers’ early Black Friday deals have shaved over £130 off their flagship headset, as well as its accompanying amplifier which has its own dedicated DAC for superior sound quality. It’s quite a bulky headset, though, and the quality of its sound is very heavily biased toward the bass end of the spectrum, too, which may not be to everyone’s tastes.

US deals:

Read our Logitech G432 review for more info

Not a huge saving compared to its usual price, but considering the G432 has been out of stock or sold at vastly inflated prices for most of this year, this is a welcome discount indeed – especially as it’s one of the best budget gaming headsets you can buy today.

Alternatively, if you don’t need or want the G432’s extra 7.1 surround sound feature, this is the stereo version of Logitech’s excellent budget headset, and another great steal at just $30.

Read our HyperX Cloud Alpha review for more info

The Blackout version of HyperX’s popular Cloud Alpha headset, this all-black edition is currently $15 off as part of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals. There’s a lot to like about this headset, including its brilliant sound quality and top notch premium design.

Read our Corsair Void RGB review for more info

The wireless version of the excellent Corsair Void RGB, this is a great price for a wireless gaming headset, especially when it’s one of the comfiest headsets you can buy today.

Black Friday RAM deals

UK deals:

US deals:

None just yet…

Black Friday gaming laptop deals

UK deals:

Specs: 13.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 512GB SSD, 1.42kg

If you’re after a diddy little gaming laptop, then this Stealth 13 is £200 off as well. It’s the same price as the GTX 1660 Ti-powered Razer Blade 15, which is more powerful than this, but the Stealth 13 is a lot more portable and easier to move around the house / outdoors. There was a 60Hz model that dropped to £1249 over Prime Day, but this one doubles that to a much smoother 120Hz.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz VA display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.34kg

Shedding 15% means this is a very good price for an RTX 2060 laptop, especially one with a bang-up-to-date Core i7 CPU and a 144Hz display. You’ll just have to apply the promo code BLACK15 at checkout to get the discount.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz VA display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD, 2.34kg

If you can make do with less graphical power, there are also some cheaper G5 15 models on sale based around the GTX 1660 Ti. This still has enough muscle for all but the most demanding games, and we’d recommend dropping an extra £50 for this 16GB DDR4 model over the 8GB variant. Again, enter the code BLACK15 to activate the discount.

Specs: 15.6in, 3840×2160, 60Hz OLED display, Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD, 2kg

Gigabyte’s Aero series is all about lightness, and at 2kg the Aero 15s is an interesting alternative to bulkier gaming laptops even without other qualities like its 4K OLED display. This is only paired with a mid-range GTX 1660 Ti, so we’d suggest playing games at a lower resolution 1080p, but for £700 off that might be a compromise worth making.

Specs: 17in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD, 2.5kg

The Aero 17 is bulkier than the Aero 15s, has a much lower-resolution screen and uses IPS tech instead of OLED, so why would you pay £50 more for it? One good reason is that its screen is trading sharpness for speed, and its 144Hz refresh rate makes for much smoother running than the Aero 15s’ 60Hz.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 8GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.3kg

Another good-value RTX 2060 notebook, the GL65 aims to do justice to its graphics hardware with a 120Hz display and the ever-popular Core i7-10750H working alongside. This appears to be the version with solid red key backlighting, not the customisable-per-key RGB version, but let’s be honest, there are far worse omissions to make.

US deals:

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz VA display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.34kg

Yes, it’s the Dell G5 15 again, and in pretty much the exact same spec as its RTX 2060 counterpart in the UK store. This time, however, you’re getting 16% off – an entire whole percent more! – with no code necessary. Once again, not half bad for a Core i7 laptop with ray tracing and DLSS capabilities, let alone its fast display and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-9750H, 32GB RAM, GTX 1650, 1TB SSD, 2kg

Two caveats with this: first, the CPU is a Core i7-9750H from Intel’s previous generation, and second, the GTX 1650 is a lower-end GPU through and through. Nonetheless, it’s much slimmer and more portable than most gaming laptops, and its big reserves of RAM and storage space make highly versatile for more serious pursuits.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 300Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070, 1TB SSD, 2.5kg

This is very much a luxury purchase, even with the relatively vast discount: a 300Hz refresh rate display is great for fast shooters and racing games, but even then you’ll probably have to drop some settings to make sure the RTX 2070 can fill out those frames. In any case, though, you’re also getting 10th-gen Intel silicon and a 1TB NVMe SSD, so the specs are respectable even if you don’t always make the most of them.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-9750H, 8GB RAM, RTX 2070, 512GB SSD, 1.8kg

Judging by the specs, this MSI notebook was already quite cheap to begin with, so another $300 snipped off is very welcome indeed. This also happens to be one MSI’s slimmer and lighter gaming laptops, not that it’s been cutting back on performance credentials with an RTX 2060 and a 120Hz display.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Super, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD, 2.3kg

There aren’t nearly as many deals – so far – for high-end gaming laptops compared to the legions of discounted mid-rangers, so $130 off this RTX 2070 Super-powered MSI laptop is a step towards filling that gap. Plenty of storage space and ample RAM mean you won’t have to worry about future upgrades as much, too.

How to get a good Black Friday deal

Install a price-tracker

The best way to see if you’re getting a good Black Friday deal – on Amazon, at least – is to install a price tracker extension in your web browser. I use CamelCamelCamel and Keepa for Chrome when I’m writing about deals for RPS, and they’re extremely useful to see how prices for individual products have changed over time. The former hasn’t been tracking as many Amazon products since the start of the pandemic, so you may wish to stick with Keepa (which is also available for other web browsers) instead to get the best information.

Alas, tracking prices on other websites is much harder unless you start making (and checking) your own dedicated list. However, even if you want to avoid Amazon like the plague, installing a tracker like Keepa can still be a useful tool to help you check deals elsewhere. Amazon hardware prices are usually a pretty good barometer of how much things have cost over time, for example, and Keepa lets you look back at some pretty historic pricing information, too. You can filter it to show prices from the last week, last month, the last three months, the last year, or even the entire product’s pricing history if you want the complete lowdown. As a result, you can use this information to compare with other deals you see around the web to help you get a good price – even if you don’t end up shopping at Amazon.

Follow our detailed deals coverage for all the best discounts

Myself and the wider RPS team will be keeping track of all the best Black Friday deals as we get closer to the big day, so be sure to check the RPS homepage, our dedicated Black Friday deals hub and our games and hardware deals page where we’ll be rounding up all the best discounts as they get released.