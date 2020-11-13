Black Friday 2020 SSD deals: all the best early NVMe and SATA deals

Black Friday is very nearly here, and there are already some great SSD deals to be had at a variety of retailers, both in the UK and in the US. To help you cut through the noise, I’ve gathered together all the best Black Friday SSD deals you can grab now to avoid the rush.

Regardless of whether you’re after a deal on the best SATA SSDs or mega discounts on super fast NVMe SSDs and portable SSDs, you’ll find all the best early Black Friday SSD deals right here. Naturally, there are only a couple of deals here right now, given that Black Friday proper is still a way away at the moment, but I’ll be updating this article with more and more SSD deals as and when they go live, so make sure to keep this page in your bookmarks so you can keep up to date with all the latest info.

To help make things nice and easy, I’ve split the deals up into the best SATA deals, best NVMe deals and the best external SSD deals so you can find exactly what you’re looking for with a simple click. All you need to do is click the category you want and you’ll be whisked down to the relevant part of the page.

Black Friday SSD deals (UK):

Best SATA SSD deals:

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Crucial MX500

A fantastic deal on one of the best budget SATA drives around, the 250GB model of Crucial’s MX500 is currently at an all-time low price, beating last year’s Black Friday price and what it cost over Prime Day. It’s an early Black Friday deal, too, so it won’t change in price unless it sells out.

Best NVMe SSD deals:

Read our WD Blue SN550 review for more info

WD Blue SN550

Our favourite NVMe drive isn’t quite as cheap as its Prime Day prices just yet, but Ebuyer’s early bird Black Friday prices are still pretty good compared to their historic pricing from the rest of the year. While the 1TB drive normally goes for £95+, the 500GB usually costs upwards of £60.

Read our WD Black SN750 review for more info

WD Black SN750

The 500GB model of WD’s super fast SN750 NVMe SSD fell to a low of £65 over Prime Day, and Overclockers UK’s early Black Friday deal price has now matched it, making this a great buy if you’re after a fast NVMe SSD that’s a little bit nippier than the Blue SN500 above.

Intel 665p

One of Ebuyer’s early bird Black Friday SSD deals, this drive is pretty cheap as 1TB NVMe SSDs go – and it hasn’t been in stock on Amazon for months. You can currently import one from Amazon US for a similar price, but if you want to get it straight from the UK, this is the place to get it from.

Best external SSD deals:

None just yet…

Black Friday SSD deals (US):

Best SATA SSD deals:

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo deals:

Samsung’s 860 Evo is still the best SATA SSD you can buy right now, and Newegg will be shaving $50 off the 1TB model from November 23rd. This beats its previous all-time low price during last year’s Black Friday sale over on Amazon by $10 – although it’s possible Amazon may have their own deal on it as we get closer to the big day.

Read our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info

WD Blue 3D NAND deals:

A great budget alternative to the 860 Evo, Newegg’s upcoming deal on the 2TB model of this SATA drive is another pretty tasty discount. It dropped to the same price over Amazon Prime Day, giving you another chance to pick up this fantastic deal.

Best NVMe SSD deals:

Read our WD Black SN750 review for more info

WD Black SN750

Newegg look like they’ll have the best 1TB WD Black SN750 deal this year, dropping to a new all-time low of just $116. Previously, its lowest price was $120 over on Amazon, although it’s possible Amazon may well drop prices again closer to Black Friday.

Read our Crucial P1 review for more info

Crucial P1 deals:

Crucial’s P1 SSD is a great value NVMe drive, and $180 is a great price for a whopping 2TB of storage. This deal will only be live on November 26th-27th, according to Newegg, so you’ll have to wait until then to get it as this price.

Best external SSD deals:

Read our WD My Passport SSD review for more info

WD My Passport SS deals:

It may only support the slightly older USB 3.1 Gen 2 standard compared to the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds like the Samsung T7 Touch below, but the WD My Passport SSD is still a very fast (and great value) external SSD in its own right, particularly compared to Samsung’s older T5 Portable SSD.

Read our Samsung T5 review for more info

Samsung T5 deals:

Samsung’s T5 portable SSD is becoming increasingly scarce these days, but it’s still a fast external SSD for gaming, and a great budget option to the newer T7 below (although given Best Buy’s prices for the T7 at the moment, you may as well spend the extra $20 in all fairness).

Read our Samsung T7 review for more info

Samsung T7 deals:

Part of Best Buy’s ongoing Holiday Black Friday deals season, the price of this 2TB model of the Samsung T7 Portable SSD picks up where Amazon’s previous ‘Epic Daily Deal’ left off.

How to get the best Black Friday SSD deal

Speed is one of the most important things to consider when buying a new SSD, and many of the drives on my best SSD for gaming list have excellent read and write times – and I’m not just talking about the crazy-high sequential times you’ll see plastered all over an SSD’s box, either. These can often reach up to thousands of MB/s, which may sound like good news, but in practice it’s not a very good indicator of what kind of speeds you’ll get in day to day use. That’s because most SSDs read and write data randomly, sticking bits here and there all over an SSD’s storage blocks.

As a result, an SSD’s random read and write speeds are really what you should be looking out for when selecting your next SSD, which is why I place such an important emphasis on them in my SSD reviews.

Another important consideration is capacity. The minimum size SSD I’d recommend these days is 250GB, as this will give you enough room for your Windows installation (around 20GB), a few big games, plus all your music, photos and any other creative / productivity programmes you might need. If you’d like to have more than a couple of big titles installed at once without compromising on load times, however, you may want to consider finding the cash for a 500GB or 1TB SSD.