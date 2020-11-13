What Scorestreaks are in Call of Duty Cold War?

Call of Duty Cold War is opting for the Scorestreak system once again, meaning you can earn bonuses through both killstreaks and playing the objective. You’ll have to get streaks of kills to get anywhere with Scorestreaks though, so don’t assume you can just go around dying and get a Chopper Gunner. Anyway, here’s all the Scorestreaks in Call of Duty Cold War.



All Scorestreaks in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Scorestreaks can be earned through various means, and the amount of score required to get them increases with their power level. A single kill is worth 50 points, but if you get several in a row this quickly increases – 100, 150, 200, and 500 for two, three, four, and five consecutive kills. If you get a capture kill or defend an objective, that’s 75 more bonus points. Capturing a flag nets you another 50 points.

You unlock Scorestreaks by levelling up using XP, and with Cold War’s cross play and cross generation, this can be achieved on all available consoles with whoever you want.

The other system to be aware of is the cooldown system. Basically, you can’t keep earning score for cheap Scorestreaks until the cooldown has elapsed, meaning it’s impossible to whack out a Spy Plane every ten seconds.

So then, without further ado, here’s all the Scorestreaks and their effects in Call of Duty Cold War:

500 score – Combat Bow: Arrows burn targets and the surrounding area. Cooldown 120 sec

800 score – RC-XD: Remote controlled car strapped with explosives. Cooldown 90 sec

1000 score – Spy Plane: Reveals enemy positions through the Fog of War. Cooldown 90 sec

1200 score – Counter Spy Plane: Scramble enemy minimaps and disable hostile Missile Turrets for a short time. Cooldown 60 sec

1600 score – Armor: Reduces incoming bullet damage. Destroyed after it absorbs too much damage. Cooldown 120 sec

1800 score – Care Package: Drops a random Scorestreak. Crate self-destructs after use. Cooldown 90 sec

2000 score – Sentry Turret: Deploy a deadly automated turret that targets enemy players, vehicles, and equipment. Cooldown 60 sec

2100 score – Napalm Strike: Launch a targeted carpet bomb strike of explosive napalm. Cooldown 30 sec

2500 score – Artillery: Launch three targeted artillery strikes. Unused strikes can be saved for later. Cooldown 30 sec

2600 score – Cruise Missile: Steer a trio of missiles with boost and air brake controls. Secondary missiles auto-fire at painted targets. Cooldown 90 sec

3200 score – Air Patrol: Call in a squadron of jets to attack enemy air Scorestreaks. Counter enemy Air Patrols. Cooldown 0 sec

3500 score – War Machine: High-explosive grenade launcher. Cooldown 60 sec

4000 score – Attack Helicopter: Call in an armed support helicopter. Cooldown 60 sec

6000 score – Chopper Gunner: Be the gunner in a close air support helicopter. Cooldown 60 sec

8500 score – VTOL Escort: Lay waste to enemy infantry and vehicles from the cockpit of a powerful VTOL jet. Cooldown 90 sec

10000 score – Gunship: Be the gunner in a close air support gunship. Cooldown 90 sec

That's all the Scorestreaks the game has to offer!