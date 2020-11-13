Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Call Of Duty Cold War weapon stats: damage, range, shots to kill, and more

Learn these Cold War weapon stats to unlock your killing potential

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

13th November 2020 / 4:35PM

Featured post Call Of Duty Cold War weapon stats guide

Call Of Duty: Cold War gives players the option of choosing between a diverse arsenal of powerful weapons, each with stats that dictate the strengths and weaknesses of each firearm. Our Call Of Duty: Cold War weapon stats guide will walk you through the essential stats of every Cold War gun, so you can easily compare weapons and figure out which to equip for your next match.

On this page:

Call Of Duty Cold War weapon stats

Call Of Duty: Cold War features a diverse array of different weapons, organised into seven distinct classes: Assault Rifles, SMGs, LMGs, Tactical Rifles, Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, and Pistols. With 25 primary and secondary firearms to learn and master, there’s a lot to take in with this weapons arsenal.

Below we’ve exposed the essential stats of every single weapon in Cold War, from damage to handling speeds and much more.

How to view weapon stats in Cold War

To view the detailed stats of any weapon in Cold War, hover over a non-optic attachment for any weapon, and then either click the “Details” button above the information panel, or press “2” on your keyboard to bring up the advanced stats for that weapon, and the changes made by the attachment in question.

See the example below, with the “Details” button highlighted in red:

An illustration of how to view weapon stats in Call Of Duty: Cold War.

On the left is the regular view, and on the right is the advanced weapon stats view. To toggle between them, click the button highlighted in red.

Now let’s take a look at the essential stats of each Cold War weapon, so you can easily compare different guns in the same class.

Assault Rifle stats

Assault Rifles are the dominant force in any mid-range engagement. Good handling stats and reliable damage makes them a staple in most class setups for Cold War, but don’t expect them to reliably challenge an SMG in close quarters, or a sniper over long distances.

  XM4 AK-47 KRIG 6 QBZ-83 FFAR 1
Damage 30 38 35 32 28
DPS 361 380 380.33 363.2 424.2
Time To Kill 0.42 0.4 0.46 0.44 0.4
Shots To Kill 5 4 5 5 6
Effective Range 45.72 38.1 50.8 45.72 38.1
RPM 722 600 652 681 909
Mag Size 30 30 30 30 25
ADS 300 300 300 283 300
Reload Speed 2.6 2.6 2.4 2.5 2.1
Muzzle Velocity 550 490 625 625 625
Vert. Recoil 360 405 276 350 330
Hor. Recoil 30 -84 -32 -85 40
Hipfire Accuracy 7.5 7.5 7.5 8 7.5

SMG stats

SMGs were dominant in the Cold War Betas, and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon. These fast-firing close-quarters shredders are perfect opposite a longer-range weapon such as an Assault Rifle or Sniper.

  MP5 MILANO AK-74U KSP 45 BULLFROG
Damage 32 42 38 50 34
DPS 457.07 403.2 441.43 601.67 425
Time To Kill 0.35 0.42 0.34 0.25 0.4
Shots To Kill 5 4 4 3 5
Effective Range 15.24 12.7 7.62 11.43 19.05
RPM 857 576 697 722 750
Mag Size 30 32 30 30 50
ADS 275 250 300 275 275
Reload Speed 2.6 2.2 2.4 2.4 2.8
Muzzle Velocity 250 225 500 200 250
Vert. Recoil 252 322 288 200 180
Hor. Recoil 208 225 224 -300 127.5
Hipfire Accuracy 7 6.5 7 7 7.5

LMG stats

LMGs aim slow but deal devastating damage to enemies at medium-to-long ranges. They’re not great for running-and-gunning, but for fortifying positions and suppressing enemies, there’s not much better.

  STONER 63 RPD M60
Damage 42 38 50
DPS 505.4 412.93 430.83
Time To Kill 0.33 0.37 0.35
Shots To Kill 4 4 3
Effective Range 50.8 50.8 50.8
RPM 722 652 517
Mag Size 75 75 75
ADS 625 600 650
Reload Speed 6 7 7.4
Muzzle Velocity 675 475 600
Vert. Recoil 270 351 350
Hor. Recoil 200 100 500
Hipfire Accuracy 7 7 7

Tactical Rifle stats

Tactical Rifles occupy the space between Assault Rifles and Snipers in Cold War. More sluggish than Assault Rifles but packing far more of a punch, these semi-automatic rifles can annihilate enemies at longer ranges.

  TYPE 63 M16 AUG DMR 14
Damage 68 50 54 58
DPS 370.6 757.5 771.3 348.97
Time To Kill 0.55 0.2 0.21 0.5
Shots To Kill 3 3 3 3
Effective Range 50.8 25.4 38.1 50.8
RPM 327 909 857 361
Mag Size 25 30 30 20
ADS 350 350 350 325
Reload Speed 2.5 2.7 2.7 2.5
Muzzle Velocity 625 725 775 700
Vert. Recoil 390 390 420 351
Hor. Recoil -180 -80 166.5 270
Hipfire Accuracy 8.5 8.5 8.5 8.5

Sniper Rifle stats

Sniper Rifles are the absolute kings of Call Of Duty: Cold War at the moment. Not only are they capable of killing an enemy in a single shot to the head (or sometimes even the chest), they’re surprisingly viable at short range too as long as you’re a seasoned quick-scoper.

  PELINGTON 703 LW3 M82
Damage 110 110 110
DPS 99 86.17 330
Time To Kill 2.22 2.55 0.67
Shots To Kill 2 2 2
Effective Range 127 127 127
RPM 54 47 180
Mag Size 5 5 5
ADS 550 650 700
Reload Speed 5.1 3 3
Muzzle Velocity 500 550 525
Vert. Recoil 550 550 1040
Hor. Recoil 250 350 300
Hipfire Accuracy 18 18 18

Shotgun stats

Shotguns are classed as secondary weapons alongside Pistols in Cold War, and therefore lack the bite of the Shotguns in Modern Warfare. But there’s still nothing better for quick bucketloads of damage at extremely close quarters.

  HAUER 77 GALLO
Damage 159 118
DPS 174.9 416.93
Time To Kill 0.91 0.57
Shots To Kill 1 2
Effective Range 5.72 5.72
RPM 66 212
Mag Size 5 7
ADS 250 250
Reload Speed 4.5 6
Muzzle Velocity 850 850
Vert. Recoil 750 450
Hor. Recoil 150 250
Hipfire Accuracy 8 8

Pistol stats

Pistols are reliable sidearms for Cold War players who lack the Law Breaker Wildcard perk. Ranging from fast-firing machine pistols to punchy hand cannons, their speed and handling make up for any deficits when it comes to dealing reliable damage.

  1911 MAGNUM DIAMATTI
Damage 50 75 30
DPS 333.33 213.75 555.5
Time To Kill 0.45 0.7 0.27
Shots To Kill 3 2 5
Effective Range 19.05 15.24 21.59
RPM 400 171 1111
Mag Size 8 6 15
ADS 225 225 225
Reload Speed 1.8 6.3 1.7
Muzzle Velocity 200 300 250
Vert. Recoil 231 200 168
Hor. Recoil 120 200 120
Hipfire Accuracy 6.5 6.5 7

And there you have it! All the weapon stats for Call Of Duty: Cold War laid bare for you to peruse. Keep checking back here for all the latest stats. In the meantime, why not check out our guide to the Best Assault Rifle in Cold War?

