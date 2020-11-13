Call Of Duty Cold War weapon stats: damage, range, shots to kill, and more

Call Of Duty: Cold War gives players the option of choosing between a diverse arsenal of powerful weapons, each with stats that dictate the strengths and weaknesses of each firearm. Our Call Of Duty: Cold War weapon stats guide will walk you through the essential stats of every Cold War gun, so you can easily compare weapons and figure out which to equip for your next match.

Call Of Duty Cold War weapon stats

Call Of Duty: Cold War features a diverse array of different weapons, organised into seven distinct classes: Assault Rifles, SMGs, LMGs, Tactical Rifles, Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, and Pistols. With 25 primary and secondary firearms to learn and master, there’s a lot to take in with this weapons arsenal.

Below we’ve exposed the essential stats of every single weapon in Cold War, from damage to handling speeds and much more.

How to view weapon stats in Cold War

To view the detailed stats of any weapon in Cold War, hover over a non-optic attachment for any weapon, and then either click the “Details” button above the information panel, or press “2” on your keyboard to bring up the advanced stats for that weapon, and the changes made by the attachment in question.

See the example below, with the “Details” button highlighted in red:

Now let’s take a look at the essential stats of each Cold War weapon, so you can easily compare different guns in the same class.

Assault Rifle stats

Assault Rifles are the dominant force in any mid-range engagement. Good handling stats and reliable damage makes them a staple in most class setups for Cold War, but don’t expect them to reliably challenge an SMG in close quarters, or a sniper over long distances.

XM4 AK-47 KRIG 6 QBZ-83 FFAR 1 Damage 30 38 35 32 28 DPS 361 380 380.33 363.2 424.2 Time To Kill 0.42 0.4 0.46 0.44 0.4 Shots To Kill 5 4 5 5 6 Effective Range 45.72 38.1 50.8 45.72 38.1 RPM 722 600 652 681 909 Mag Size 30 30 30 30 25 ADS 300 300 300 283 300 Reload Speed 2.6 2.6 2.4 2.5 2.1 Muzzle Velocity 550 490 625 625 625 Vert. Recoil 360 405 276 350 330 Hor. Recoil 30 -84 -32 -85 40 Hipfire Accuracy 7.5 7.5 7.5 8 7.5

SMG stats

SMGs were dominant in the Cold War Betas, and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon. These fast-firing close-quarters shredders are perfect opposite a longer-range weapon such as an Assault Rifle or Sniper.

MP5 MILANO AK-74U KSP 45 BULLFROG Damage 32 42 38 50 34 DPS 457.07 403.2 441.43 601.67 425 Time To Kill 0.35 0.42 0.34 0.25 0.4 Shots To Kill 5 4 4 3 5 Effective Range 15.24 12.7 7.62 11.43 19.05 RPM 857 576 697 722 750 Mag Size 30 32 30 30 50 ADS 275 250 300 275 275 Reload Speed 2.6 2.2 2.4 2.4 2.8 Muzzle Velocity 250 225 500 200 250 Vert. Recoil 252 322 288 200 180 Hor. Recoil 208 225 224 -300 127.5 Hipfire Accuracy 7 6.5 7 7 7.5

LMG stats

LMGs aim slow but deal devastating damage to enemies at medium-to-long ranges. They’re not great for running-and-gunning, but for fortifying positions and suppressing enemies, there’s not much better.

STONER 63 RPD M60 Damage 42 38 50 DPS 505.4 412.93 430.83 Time To Kill 0.33 0.37 0.35 Shots To Kill 4 4 3 Effective Range 50.8 50.8 50.8 RPM 722 652 517 Mag Size 75 75 75 ADS 625 600 650 Reload Speed 6 7 7.4 Muzzle Velocity 675 475 600 Vert. Recoil 270 351 350 Hor. Recoil 200 100 500 Hipfire Accuracy 7 7 7

Tactical Rifle stats

Tactical Rifles occupy the space between Assault Rifles and Snipers in Cold War. More sluggish than Assault Rifles but packing far more of a punch, these semi-automatic rifles can annihilate enemies at longer ranges.

TYPE 63 M16 AUG DMR 14 Damage 68 50 54 58 DPS 370.6 757.5 771.3 348.97 Time To Kill 0.55 0.2 0.21 0.5 Shots To Kill 3 3 3 3 Effective Range 50.8 25.4 38.1 50.8 RPM 327 909 857 361 Mag Size 25 30 30 20 ADS 350 350 350 325 Reload Speed 2.5 2.7 2.7 2.5 Muzzle Velocity 625 725 775 700 Vert. Recoil 390 390 420 351 Hor. Recoil -180 -80 166.5 270 Hipfire Accuracy 8.5 8.5 8.5 8.5

Sniper Rifle stats

Sniper Rifles are the absolute kings of Call Of Duty: Cold War at the moment. Not only are they capable of killing an enemy in a single shot to the head (or sometimes even the chest), they’re surprisingly viable at short range too as long as you’re a seasoned quick-scoper.

PELINGTON 703 LW3 M82 Damage 110 110 110 DPS 99 86.17 330 Time To Kill 2.22 2.55 0.67 Shots To Kill 2 2 2 Effective Range 127 127 127 RPM 54 47 180 Mag Size 5 5 5 ADS 550 650 700 Reload Speed 5.1 3 3 Muzzle Velocity 500 550 525 Vert. Recoil 550 550 1040 Hor. Recoil 250 350 300 Hipfire Accuracy 18 18 18

Shotgun stats

Shotguns are classed as secondary weapons alongside Pistols in Cold War, and therefore lack the bite of the Shotguns in Modern Warfare. But there’s still nothing better for quick bucketloads of damage at extremely close quarters.

HAUER 77 GALLO Damage 159 118 DPS 174.9 416.93 Time To Kill 0.91 0.57 Shots To Kill 1 2 Effective Range 5.72 5.72 RPM 66 212 Mag Size 5 7 ADS 250 250 Reload Speed 4.5 6 Muzzle Velocity 850 850 Vert. Recoil 750 450 Hor. Recoil 150 250 Hipfire Accuracy 8 8

Pistol stats

Pistols are reliable sidearms for Cold War players who lack the Law Breaker Wildcard perk. Ranging from fast-firing machine pistols to punchy hand cannons, their speed and handling make up for any deficits when it comes to dealing reliable damage.

1911 MAGNUM DIAMATTI Damage 50 75 30 DPS 333.33 213.75 555.5 Time To Kill 0.45 0.7 0.27 Shots To Kill 3 2 5 Effective Range 19.05 15.24 21.59 RPM 400 171 1111 Mag Size 8 6 15 ADS 225 225 225 Reload Speed 1.8 6.3 1.7 Muzzle Velocity 200 300 250 Vert. Recoil 231 200 168 Hor. Recoil 120 200 120 Hipfire Accuracy 6.5 6.5 7

And there you have it! All the weapon stats for Call Of Duty: Cold War laid bare for you to peruse. Keep checking back here for all the latest stats.