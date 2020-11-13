Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Cyberpunk 2077's next Night City Wire will dish on Johnny Silverhand

13th November 2020 / 5:51PM

Johnny Silverhand, the Keanu Reeves fella, in a frame from E3 2019's Cyberpunk 2077 cinematic trailer.

Well, well Cyberpunk 2077 may have been delayed yet again but CD Projekt Red are certainly not powering down the marketing cannon. No siree, they’ve scheduled another Night City Wire livestream for next Thursday, November 19th. If that date feels familiar, yes, it was the game’s expected release date before the delay to December. This time they’ll be digging into Johnny Silverhand, the celebrity rockerboy played by Keanu Reeves.

“We’ll talk about our favourite rockerboy Johnny Silverhand, share a variety of Night City’s tunes and a lot more. It’s going to be a big one,” they’ve announced. In the meantime, here’s real Keanu talking about Cyberpunk.

So what’s there to learn about digital Keanu, then? Well, we know yer guy Johnny Silverhand is a rocker turned revolutionary originally from the tabletop Cyberpunk game. As of 2077, Johnny is dead but is apparently haunting the game’s main character V as some kind of digital ghost. I suspect CDPR won’t be telling us how and why that came about as it likely amounts to a story spoiler. Perhaps they’ll show off a bit of Mr. Silverhand shredding up the microphone or something. Maybe some fresh Keanu zingers.

My personal request is a nice, new closeup shot of his face so I can stop using that same sunglasses image from his reveal at E3 in 2019. Please and thank you.

Night City Wire episode five will be live on CDPR’s Twitch channel on Thursday, November 19th at 5pm GMT / Noon EST.

