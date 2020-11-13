Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

GTA Online is giving players $1,000,000 free (in fake money)

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

13th November 2020 / 4:19PM

It’s great fun to pootle around GTA Online, taking in the sights and doing casual crimes. It’s less fun to grind the millions of virtuabucks you need for cool crimetoys and hot crimefashion, especially when Rockstar also sell the in-game cash for real money and it can sure feel like they’re pushing you to buy. But, good news: this week they’re offering a chance to get one million in-game dollars for free, just by logging in. It’s worth doing even if you’re not currently playing, what with the “biggest ever update” promised later this year.

Log in by November 18th and you’ll qualify for the free GTA$1,000,000, Rockstar say, then you need to log in again between November 19th and 25th to claim it. Sure, GTA Online takes approximately six hours to load and login, but it’s worth getting if you think you might play again. I drop in and out of GTAO every few months but always pop back to grab the giveaways. I’ve bought a lot of comically crap cars with that money.

For reference, GTA$1.25m would cost you £12 in real money. I know, it is shocking.

Rockstar’s announcement also revealed a communal challenge: if players collectively yoink GTA$100 billion from heists by the 18th, we’ll all get “a special new vehicle” for free come December. To help that, casino heist setup fees are cut by 75% this week, and the loot might be diamonds. Developers usually set community goals they know will be met so I’m probably safe to sack it off, though I might do a crime or two to help make sure.

December is when we expect that big update with a heist in an “entirely new location”. While some wild-eyed dreamers have taken that to mean Rockstar might be sending us to another city, naw, seems not. Building work has started in-game, though exactly what’s going up is a mystery.

Disclosure: I have some pals who work at Rockstar. Edinburgh’s a small city, and honestly those folks are everywhere.

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

