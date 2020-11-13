Newegg have revealed their biggest Black Friday deals early to help you plan for November 27th

Most retailers have already begun their Black Friday festivities, but so far a lot of the early deals have only been on select PC gaming bits with no clear indication of what else might be going on sale closer to the big day. Good news for our pals in the US, then, as Newegg have now revealed all of their biggest and best Black Friday deals that will be going live on November 23rd and lasting through the week to Black Friday proper on November 27th. You can view the full list here to see what’s going to be on sale, but I’ve also picked out some of my filleted highlights below to help you navigate the flood of discounted components.

Newegg have helpfully split up their 25-page Black Friday ad into multiple different sections so you can see exactly what’s going to be on sale without having to scroll back and forth through the giant PDF document. You can also view the list online on their Black Friday Ultimate Sale landing page. I wish more retailers did this sort of thing, as it not only helps to set expectations of what’s actually going to be on sale, but it also means you can plan your shopping a little bit better if you already know whether the thing you’re actually looking to buy is getting a decent deal.

Newegg’s Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Starting with the gaming laptops, there are savings of up to $350 to be had here on models from Asus, MSI, Acer, Lenovo, HP and Gigabyte. There are nine in total, and I’ve picked my top deals to watch out for in the list below:

Intel Core i7-10750H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD Lenovo Legion 5 – $1200 from Newegg (down from $1400)

– $1200 from Newegg (down from $1400) Intel Core i7-10750H, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 512GB SSD MSI GL75 Leopard – $1299 from Newegg (down from $1499)

(This deal is actually live now, and you can also get another $100 off with the promo code 4STUDENT. Its price won’t fall any lower come November 23rd, either, as it’s covered by Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection promotion.)

Intel Core i7-10750H, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Acer Predator Triton 300 – $1300 from Newegg (down from $1600) – Nov 27th ONLY

Newegg’s Black Friday gaming monitor deals

There will also be nine gaming monitors on sale come November 23rd, with maximum savings of $230 (although most are a lot smaller than that). Not a huge amount of choice, all told, but here are my top picks to watch out for:

27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved VA panel with DisplayHDR 400 Asus TUF VG27WQ – $320 from Newegg (down from $400)

– $320 from Newegg (down from $400) 27in, 2560×1440, 240Hz, curved VA panel with DisplayHDR 600 Samsung Odyssey G7 – $550 from Newegg (down from $700)

This is the same monitor that had a crazy good deal over Amazon Prime Day here in the UK, and was one of RPS Readers’ most popular Prime Day bargains.

49in, 5120×1440, 240Hz, curved VA panel with DisplayHDR 1000 Samsung Odyssey G9 – $1250 from Newegg (down from $1480)

Newegg’s Black Friday graphics card deals

Meanwhile, those after a good graphics card deal may be left disappointed unless you’re after one of AMD’s RX 5000 cards. Not only is the selection pretty miniscule, but most of the savings are pretty rubbish as well. In fact, the only good deal that’s actually lower than historic prices over the last few months is the following:

MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming MX – $240 from Newegg (down from $300)

Newegg’s Black Friday CPU deals

There’s a similarly small pool of CPU deals to choose from, too, unfortunately, and even fewer good motherboard and CPU combo bundles. Again, there aren’t massive savings to be found here, but the following are probably the best of a bad bunch. The AMD Ryzen 7 3700X is the only AMD CPU worth considering but its deal price of $295 is also what it’s cost for the last few months.

Intel Core i7-9700K – $260 from Newegg (down from $300)

– $260 from Newegg (down from $300) Intel Core i9-9900K – $320 from Newegg (down from $400)

– $320 from Newegg (down from $400) Intel Core i7-10700K – $365 from Newegg (down from $410)

Newegg’s Black Friday SSD deals

Thankfully, there are some better deals to be had on the SSD front. Again, there aren’t masses to choose from, but most of them have pretty good savings attached to them.

Samsung 860 Evo (1TB) – $100 from Newegg (down from $150)

– $100 from Newegg (down from $150) Samsung T5 (2TB) – $230 from Newegg (down from $270)

– $230 from Newegg (down from $270) WD Blue 3D NAND (2TB) – $176 from Newegg (down from $260) – Nov 26th ONLY

– $176 from Newegg (down from $260) – WD Black SN750 (1TB) – $116 from Newegg (down from $180) – Nov 26 & 27th ONLY

– $116 from Newegg (down from $180) – Crucial P1 (2TB) – $180 from Newegg (down from $225) – Nov 26 & 27th ONLY

Newegg’s Black Friday gaming headset deals

As for gaming headsets, just two deals worth highlighting here, although thankfully they’re both pretty good ones:

Logitech G432 – $40 from Newegg (down from $80)

– $40 from Newegg (down from $80) Corsair HS60 Pro – $40 from Newegg (down from $70) – Nov 26 & 27th ONLY

Alas, it doesn’t look like there will be any huge deals on VR headsets, either, although Newegg’s Black Friday add does state they’ll be giving away a $20 promo gift card for the 256GB model of the Oculus Quest 2 on Friday 27th – presumably to spend on games instead of taking a chunk of money off the headset itself. The Vive Cosmos Elite will also be $100 off to $799, but if you’re going to spend that kind of money on a VR headset, you’ll be much better off getting a Valve Index instead.

Otherwise, that’s pretty much your lot. Not much in the way of gaming mice or keyboards, strangely, but you never know, maybe there will be a renewed flood of them once November 23rd hits. Either way, there are some decent deals worth considering here, although the overall crop isn’t particularly spectacular. I’ll also be adding all of these into our respective Black Friday hubs very soon as well, so make sure to keep an eye on those if you want the full picture of what’s going to be on sale over the coming weeks.