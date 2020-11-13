Ongoing: police at Ubisoft Montréal building following a 911 call, no threat or injuries identified

Montréal police are on site at the building that houses Ubisoft Montréal’s offices Friday afternoon after responding to a 911 call. The cause for the call is not yet known. Local police have reported that there are no injuries and that they have not identified any threat.

At 2:13pm EST the Montréal Police tweeted about their arrival at the building. “There is an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur. We ask people to avoid the area. The SPVM is currently validating information and more details will follow.”

At 3:09pm EST they updated to say that there have not been any reported injuries. “Officers have been sent to the location following a 911 call. Specialized SPVM officers are on site inspecting the premises. There are no injuries reported.”

At 3:50pm EST, police say “No threat has been identified for now. We are currently evacuating the building.”

TVA Nouvelles flew over the building, sharing footage of a number of people standing on the roof with a door barricaded. Some employees have tweeted to say they are working from home and were not at the office. A Ubisoft spokesperson has told Kotaku “We are aware of the situation and working with local authorities.”

We’ll update as more information is confirmed by the Montréal police.