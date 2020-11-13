Stardew Valley update 1.5 is in the "home stretch" says ConcernedApe

According to developer ConcernedApe, we’re not too far away from my yearly incentive to start a new farm in Stardew Valley. Update 1.5 for the farm and life simulation game is coming right along and is in the “home stretch” he says. ConcernedApe has been tossing out bits of info about what the update will include for a few months, but we’ll get to see it ourselves before too long.

ConcernedApe also added a bit more about progress, saying “it’s a very big update so there is a lot of polishing and bug fixing necessary to make sure it’s ready. It’ll be very fun to share it with all of you in the near future. I think you’ll be really happy and surprised with all the new stuff!”



One thing we definitely know is coming is the option for split screen co-op. An update a couple years back originally added multiplayer farming, though you’d need to be playing with a friend on another machine. Now you’ll be able to split duties and a screen if that’s your preferred configuration. PC players will be able to split a screen up to four ways.

Previously, ConcernedApe had said that update 1.5 will have a significant piece of end-game content. Today he confirms “It’s definitely more heavy on the late-game content, but there are some new features/options that you can choose for a new game that might make a fresh run worthwhile.”

We also know that players have voted to add banana trees to the game. The screenshot of splitscreen play up top there also has a lot of its own hints about new content. Fans have spotted torches on top of fences, new artisan machines, a new type of chest, and more. Oh, and that farm on the right is definitely either in the desert or on a beach. Either way, totally worth starting a new farm for in my book.

It’s tough to say exactly what “near future” means, but if there’s still bug fixing and polish left to be completed, perhaps we’re looking at an early 2021 update.