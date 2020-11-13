Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

Video: Mystery Steam Reviews - Britain gets controversial

One for the history books

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

13th November 2020 / 1:30PM

Featured post An image of a Watch Dogs Legion character, but with the face of Valve's Gabe Newell

The quiz segment of The PC Gaming Weekspot regularly brings about some heated discussion. But, more often than not, both myself and Matthew know that it’s all in the spirit of competition. When all is said and done, there’s still a level of respect there.

This week’s Mystery Steam Reviews is different. I knew focusing on games set in Britain could bring some controversy, but I genuinely wasn’t expecting what happened.

There was a little leeway when selecting games set in Britain, but picking an F1 game because of Silverstone wasn’t going to cut it. You can watch the video to see if everyone stuck to the rules.

Also, I did want to point out that we had some tech issues on this week’s Weekspot, so the video isn’t as smooth as normal. Apologies. But all will be back to normal next week.

I get that it’s hard to come up with your own guesses while we’re screaming at each other, but I’d love to know how many answers you got right. So, let us know in the comments section. And, in lieu of Tarrant impressions, why not stick some suggestions in the comments for what we should tackle next. What setting or series or genre would you like to see on MSR?

If you like this, then you may very well enjoy the full episode of this week’s The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about the news of a brand new Mass Effect, Matthew went in-depth on his time with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and both The Weekspot boys discussed the madness of Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

If you’re new here, why not have a look at last week’s edition of Mystery Steam Reviews. It involved Resident Evil and multiple babies.

MYSTERY STEAM REVULES

For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.

Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but we omit the name of the game each review is for. Our opponent must correctly guess that game. One correct answer = one point.

While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the two-minute timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.

Question allows whoever is in the hot seat to ask a simple yes or no question, as long as the question isn’t, “is the name of the game [insert name of the game here]. When Second Opinion is used, the man in the warm chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the man with the fiery arse.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

Sonic the Hedgehog apologist and video maker. It's pronounced "Cull-um".

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

League Of Legends devs deny Seraphine is based on a real person

1

Black Friday 2020 CPU deals: the best early CPU deals you can get right now

Assassin's Creed Valhalla musicians: where to find Ysane, Cynewulf and Kitt in Lunden

Here 's where to find all three musicians in AC: Valhalla.

The cases for and against the two Eivors in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Two hearts living in just one mind

9

Latest articles

League Of Legends devs deny Seraphine is based on a real person

1

Black Friday 2020 CPU deals: the best early CPU deals you can get right now

Assassin's Creed Valhalla musicians: where to find Ysane, Cynewulf and Kitt in Lunden

Here 's where to find all three musicians in AC: Valhalla.

The cases for and against the two Eivors in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Two hearts living in just one mind

9