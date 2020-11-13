Video: Mystery Steam Reviews - Britain gets controversial

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other’s game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they’re about.

The quiz segment of The PC Gaming Weekspot regularly brings about some heated discussion. But, more often than not, both myself and Matthew know that it’s all in the spirit of competition. When all is said and done, there’s still a level of respect there.

This week’s Mystery Steam Reviews is different. I knew focusing on games set in Britain could bring some controversy, but I genuinely wasn’t expecting what happened.

There was a little leeway when selecting games set in Britain, but picking an F1 game because of Silverstone wasn’t going to cut it. You can watch the video to see if everyone stuck to the rules.

Also, I did want to point out that we had some tech issues on this week’s Weekspot, so the video isn’t as smooth as normal. Apologies. But all will be back to normal next week.



I get that it’s hard to come up with your own guesses while we’re screaming at each other, but I’d love to know how many answers you got right. So, let us know in the comments section. And, in lieu of Tarrant impressions, why not stick some suggestions in the comments for what we should tackle next. What setting or series or genre would you like to see on MSR?

If you like this, then you may very well enjoy the full episode of this week’s The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about the news of a brand new Mass Effect, Matthew went in-depth on his time with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and both The Weekspot boys discussed the madness of Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

If you’re new here, why not have a look at last week’s edition of Mystery Steam Reviews. It involved Resident Evil and multiple babies.