Yakuza: Like A Dragon Test Answers - all Ounabara Vocational School exam answers

Yakuza: Like A Dragon isn’t all about fighting goons and making money. It’s also about building Kasuga’s personality to help you bash thugs better, of course. By taking exams at the Ounabara Vocational School, Kasuga can increase his six personality stats quickly, which’ll go towards protecting you against status effects in battle or unlocking specific jobs. On this page I’ll walk you through how the vocational school works and list all of the exam answers.

Here are all the Ounabara Vocational School exam answers in Yakuza: Like A Dragon.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



How does the Ounabara Vocational School work?

You’ll be able to unlock the Ounabara Vocational School during Chapter 4, when you’re free to roam the streets of Yokohama. Look out for the substory marker on Daikokuten St. that’s roughly top right of the map.

Approach the marker and you’ll trigger ‘Substory 10: Fast times at Ounabara’. Long story short, you’ll be introduced to the whole exam system and how it’ll raise Kasuga’s personality stats. From here on out you’ll be enrolled at the school and free to swing by anytime to take exams and raise these stats.

Each test contains five questions out of a possible ten, and you’ll have 30 seconds to pencil in your answer. They’re also multiple choice, but all of this doesn’t matter if you’re going to cheat using our guide anyway, you sly thing, you.

Exams are pricey, though. They can cost anywhere from 20,000 yen to a whopping 100,000 yen a pop, so while it’s a great way to boost Kasuga’s personality stats, it’s also going to create a massive hole in your wallet if you aren’t careful. Make sure you have a glance at our how to make money fast page to ensure you’re never out of change.

So, without further ado, make sure you click on the links above to take you to the exam answers you want and ace those tests!

Sports Tier 2

This is the first exam you’ll take as part of the introductory substory, so it’ll come free of charge. Answer these questions currently and they’ll boost your passion and charisma:

1. Golf is played on a course in which the golfer’s goal is to hit the ball into a hole in as few strokes as possible. Each course has a preset stroke count that the golfer is expected to meet at each hole. Reaching the hole in the exact number of preset strokes is called a par, while doing so 1 stroke below par is called a birdie. What is the term for when a hole is reached 3 strokes below par?

Albatross

2. Basketball is a team sport where competing teams aim to score points by shooting the ball into the opposing team’s hoop. The amount of points earned is determined by where on the court the shot was taken. What is the maximum amount of points a player can score from one shot, excluding additional points from penalty shots?

3

3. A triathlon is completed by consecutively overcoming 3 different events while competing for the fastest overall time. Which of the following events is not part of a triathlon?

Cross Country

4. Skiing is a sport in which a skier slides down a snowy slope on a pair of skis. Aside from the components that secure the skier’s feet to the skis, skers typically use a pair of tools to keep themselves stable. What are these called?

Poles

5. What is the name of the racing technique in which a vehicle rounds a curve by skidding the tires, saving time as a result?

Drifting

6. In bowling, what are the 10 objects that must be knocked down by the bowling ball in order to score points?

Pins

7. Marathon is a track and field event that requires running a distance of 42.195km. Which of the following is the event that became the origin for this distance?

Battle of Marathon

8. Soccer is a team sport in which competing teams aim to score points by kicking the ball into the opposing team’s goal. With the exception of the goalie, touching the ball with one’s hands or arms is considered a foul. What is this particular foul called?

Handling

9. What is the name of the track and field event in which athletes push a metal ball as far into the air as they can and compete for distance thrown?

Shot Put

10. Baseball is a team sport in which competing teams switch between offense and defense. The pitcher on defense’s goal is to throw the ball in such a way that the batter on the offense strikes out. This is known as a breaking ball. Which of the following is not a type of breaking ball?

Volley

Sports Tier 1

The first proper exam you’ll take. This’ll test your knowledge on sports once again.

1. Boxing is a one-on-one combat sport that separates fighters into a series of classes depending on their weight. Among these is the featherweight class. Which of the following is the weight class for fighters who weigh even less?

Bantamweight

2. Fencing is a sport in which two athletes duel against each other in one-on-one matches. There are currently 3 disciplines in modern fencing. Which of the following allows “cutting” attacks?

Sabre

3. American football is a sport in which two teams compete for points by carrying an oval shaped ball into the opposing team’s touchdown zone. What is the maximum number of players in one team allowed on the field?

11 Players

4. Surfing, climbing, bungee jumping, and skydiving are just some of the sports that can, at times, present a high level of risk. What are these sports collectively called?

Extreme Sports

5. In badminton, players compete for points by hitting a feathered ball, or shuttlecock, back and forth with a racket. Which of the following is the maximum speed that the shuttlecock can travel?

500 km/h

6. One technique in skiing is to keep the front of the skis together while the rear are separated. What is this technique called?

Snowplough Turn

7. Darts is played by throwing small missiles, or darts, at a circular board divided into sections. The closer the darts land to the center, the higher the amount of points earned. What is the dead center of the board called?

Bull’s-eye

8. In baseball, what is the term for when one player in one game hits a single, double, triple, and a home run?

Hitting for the Cycle

9. Figure Skating is a sport in which an individual skater’s showmanship and technique are evaluated as they skate across the ice. What is the name of the technique where the skater launches into a jump from the back outside edge of one foot and lands on the back outside edge of the other foot?

Lutz

10. Table tennis is played for points by two opposing players hitting a ball back and forth across a table. There are 2 ways to grip the racket which differ greatly from one another. One method is called Shakehand. What is the other called?

Penhold

Underworld Studies

This is a tough one if you don’t know your Yakuza series history. Answer all these questions correctly for a boost to your Mental stat.

1. Jin Goda was the father of Ryuji Goda, who was known as the Dragon of Kansai. He was also a former chairman of the Omi Alliance, but of which generation?

Fifth

2. The Tojo Clan boasts having the highest headcount when it comes to members. As such, many subsidiaries have formed, extending all the way to third-string families. Which of the following is not a subsidiary of the Tojo Clan?

The Tamashiro Family

3. Kazuo Shibata was the patriarch of the Shibata Family, a subsidiary of the Tojo Clan. A certain sworn brother to Shibata was the chairman of a certain clan with its office based in Kamuro Theater. What was the name of this clan?

Hatsushiba Clan

4. The Tojo Clan is considered the largest yakuza organization to have ever existed in the Kanto region. The Tojo Clan has seen six chairmen up until this point. Who was the third chairman?

Masaru Sera

5. The Omi Alliance is considered the largest Yakuza organization to have ever existed in the Kansai region, with many lower branches beneath it. Which of the following was not part of the Omi Alliance in the 2010s?

The Sasai Family

6. Andre Richardson was the head of a globally-known weapon smuggling organization. What was the name of this organization?

Black Monday

7. Many other yakuza organizations exist aside from the Tojo Clan and the Omi Alliance. Which of the following is not one of them?

The Taihei Association

8. Though the Tojo Clan is composed of many powerful members, there is one who stands out as especially militant and is feared by many as the Mad Dog of Shimano. What is the name of this individual?

Goro Majima

9. Akira Nishikiyama, the first patriarch of the Nishikiyama Family, rapidly grew the family from the late 1990s until the early 2000s. Who was the family’s third patriarch?

Tsuyoshi Kanda

10. The Omi Alliance is considered the largest yakuza organization to have ever existed in the Kansai region. The Sengoku Family was a direct family with a well-established name. Who was its patriarch?

Toranosuke Sengoku

Isezaki Ijincho Profiency

This’ll test your knowledge of Yokohama, so if you’ve taken note of the surrounding area you should be dandy. Answer these questions correctly for a boost to your Intelligence.

1. Which of the following is the name of the very popular fast food chain located on Hyakkei Street?

Wette Kitchen

2. Which of the following is the name of the subway station located at the heart of Isezaki Ijincho?

Jinnai Station

3. What is the name of the racing activity in Hamakita Park that’s quickly become all the rage for both young and old?

Dragon Kart

4. Which of the following arcade games is currently set up and running in Club SEGA Yokohama located in Chinatown?

Space Harrier

5. What is the name of the theater located on N Isezaki Road that shows classic vintage films?

Seagull Cinema

6. Of the parks in Yokohama Chinatown, which of the following is located along the coast and has an open space with a large fountain?

Hamakita Park

7. What is the name of the street that runs in front of Ounabara Vocational School?

Daikokuten St.

8. What is the name of the river that flows through Isezaki Ijincho?

Sakura River

9. Chinatown has many gateways modeled after traditional Chinese architecture. What is the name of the gateway that faces Pier St. and sits closest to the ocean?

Taiyo Gate

10. One area of Isezaki Ijincho is occupied by the Bar District. Which of the following bars can be found in this district?

Bar Rodriguez

Animal Science

As you’d expect, this tests your animal knowhow. It’s a costly 50,000 yen to take, but it’ll raise your Kindness if you do well – which you will, right?

1. Which of the following is not an ape?

Japanese macaque

2. Which of the following is not considered a shark?

Sturgeon

3. Which of the following is considered an insect?

Ladybug

4. Spiders are commonly known to spin a web in order to catch their prey. Which of the following spiders does not spin a web to catch its prey?

Jumping spider

5. Which of the following birds cannot fly?

Ostrich

6. Which of the following is considered an amphibian?

Salamander

7. Which of the following is a herbivore?

Beaver

8. Which of the following is considered a fish?

Great white shark

9. Which of the following extinct animals were considered penguins?

Great auk

10.Which of the following reptiles has the longest body length?

Saltwater crocodile

Sega Tier 2

This set of exam questions will test your knowledge of Sega’s back catalogue. It costs 30,000 yen to participate and will raise Passion and Style if you pass.

1. Which of the following is SEGA’s popular fighting game series?

Virtua Fighter

2. In Sakura Wars, which division is the young Sakura Shinguji affiliated with?

Flower

3. SEGA has released various gaming consoles over the years. Which of the following is not one of those consoles?

SEGA Pluto

4. The Sakura Wars series is a romantic adventure game that takes place during a fictional Taisho era. Who was the protagonist of the first four games in the series?

Ichiro Ogami

5. Which of the following SEGA releases is the shooter game known for its pastel-colored world where players control a sentient spaceship and fight against enemy invasion?

Fantasy Zone

6. SEGA has sold a number of home gaming consoles over the years. From the following listed, which is their second oldest console?

Genesis

7. Sonic the Hedgehog is a young blue hedgehog who runs and rolls around at the speed of sound. This beloved and iconic character made his first appearance on which of these consoles?

Genesis

8. SEGA has sold a number of home gaming consoles over the years. The SEGA Saturn was released in various colors. Which of the following colors was not released in Japan?

Black

9. Jet Set Radio is an action game released by SEGA. In addition to inline skating, what else did this game’s characters do around the city?

Graffiti

10. Which of the following SEGA releases sees a group of heroes on their quest to take down Death Adder?

Golden Axe

Sega Tier 1

Following on from the second tier, this one only gets tougher. It’s also a little pricier at 50,000 yen, but will still raise Passion and Style if you pass.

1. Feel the Magic: XY/XX is an action game released by SEGA. What is the name of the sketchy performance group the protagonist joins in order to impress his love interest?

Rub Rabbits

2. Many titles in SEGA’s Sakura Wars series have subtitles. Which of the following is not a subtitle used in the first five numbered titles?

Goodbye Homeland

3. The Valkyria Chronicles series is a strategy RPG by SEGA. In the first title of the series, which country are the protagonists from?

Principality of Gallia

4. Space Channel 5 is a rhythmic action game released by SEGA in which the heroine Ulala is challenged to various dance battles in space. Which of the following is said by Ulala and her team after they strike a pose during a dance battle?

Chu!

5. SEGA has released a variety of hardware over the years. Which of the following is one of their products?

TeraDrive

6. Sonic the Hedgehog is an action game released by SEGA. How old is Sonic?

15

7. Panzer Dragoon II Zwei is a shooter game by SEGA. What is the name of the dragon who partners up with the protagonist Jean-Luc Lundi?

Lagi

8. SEGA has released a variety of hardware over the years. Which of the following is not a device attachment released for the Genesis / Mega Drive?

SEGA Keyboard

9. Virtua Fighter is the fighting game released by SEGA. What is the name of the main protagonist?

Akira

10. The Mega Drive is a gaming console released by SEGA in Japan in 1988. Which of the following buttons is not a part of its controller?

Select

Mathematics Tier 2

Tough as nails if you aren’t mathsy. This’ll set you back 30,000, but pass this one and it’ll raise your Intellect by a solid 60 points.

1. If two of the interior angles of a triangle are at 40 degrees and 50 degrees. At what angle is the remaining interior angle?

90 degrees

2. Choose the correct solution to the problem: 14+37.

51

3. A pentagon is composed of 5 sides of equal lengths and therefore has 5 equal interior angles. At what angle are these corners?

108 degrees

4. Choose the correct solution to the following problem: 120×2.

240

5. If two of the interior angles of a triangle are at 65 degrees and 35 degrees. At what angle is the remaining interior angle?

80 degrees

6. Choose the correct solution to the following problem: 6+16.

22

7. What is the name of the quadrilateral that is made up of two opposing angles of equal measure, one of which are at 90 degrees?

Parallelogram

8. Choose the correct solution to the following problem: 121÷11.

11

9. Choose the correct solution to the following problem: 200÷25.

8

10. Choose the correct solution to the following problem: 72-3-17.

52

Mathematics Tier 1

An even tougher mathematic exam. This’ll cost you 50,000 yen, but it’ll hit you with a big ‘ol boost of 100 to your Intellect stat.

1. Solve x in the following numerical sequence: 1, 2, 4, 7, x, 16, 22.

11

2. Which of the following calculations is different from the rest?

125÷5

3. Solve for x in the following numerical sequence: 1, 4, 9, 16, x, 36, 49.

25

4. Solve for x in the following numerical sequence: 1, 3, 6, x, 15, 21, 28, 36.

10

5. Solve for x the following numerical sequence: 2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 17, 19, x, 29, 31, 37.

23

6. Solve for x in the following numerical sequence: 6, x, 496, 8128, 3350336.

28

7. Which of the following calculations and values is different from the rest?

2÷1

8,9,10. Which of the following calculations is different from the rest? (There are three questions worded exactly the same as this. Here are the answers to each of them:)

1x3x5x7, 108÷12, 125÷5

Fashionista exam answers

The Fashionista exam will test your knowledge of the world of fashion and textiles. It’ll cost you 50,000 yen to enter and if you pass, you’ll boost your style by 100 points.

1. Which of the following fibers are neither animal-based nor plant-based but artificially created?

Nylon

2. Which of the following materials has a similar feel to acrylic fiber?

Wool

3. What is the name of the outerwear made from a single piece of cloth worn by men in ancient Greece?

Toga

4. From the following names of clothing patterns, which one makes use of the diamond shape?

Argyle

5. Which of the following hats takes its name from when it was worn during hunts?

Flat cap

6. Fill in the blank. A high-end fashion store in France would be said to specialize in haute _ _ _ _ _ _.

couture

7. Which of the following articles of clothing is native to Vietnam?

Áo dài

8. What is the origin of “polo” in polo shirts?

Polo, the sport

9. Which of the following characteristics is not true of silk thread?

It’s a plant-based fiber

10. Which of the following articles of clothing is native to Scotland?

Kilt

Music Proficiency Tier 2

Pass this and you’ll raise your Kindness and Style. It’ll also undoubtedly make you someone to take to a pub quiz, purely for the music round.

1. Fill in the blank. Johann Sebastian _ _ _ _ was a musician who composed many pieces during the Baroque period.

Bach

2. Which musician composed famous pieces such as Moonlight Sonata, Ode to Joy, and 5th Symphony?

Beethoven

3. Which of the following is Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s well-known ballet piece?

Swan Lake

4. A percussion instrument produces sound from being struck, shaken, or scraped. Some examples of percussion instruments include cymbals, castanets, or even the piano. Which of the following is also a percussion instrument?

Xylophone

5. Which of the following pieces was composed by Frederic Chopin?

Minute Waltz

6. Which of the following are considered to be some of the best violins in the world?

Stradivarius

7. What is the name of the tool used to adjust rhythm to a certain tempo?

Metronome

8, 9, 10. An excerpt of a musical piece will play. What is the title of this piece? (There are three questions worded exactly the same. Here are the answers to each of them:)

Spring, Für Elise, Pomp and Circumstance

Music Proficiency Tier 1

This’ll test your music knowledge even further. It’ll set you back 50,000 yen but it’ll raise your Kindness and Style stats by 50 points.

1. What is the term for when two people play simultaneously on one piano?

Duet

2. Which of the following is a symphony composed by Jean Sibelius?

Finlandia

3. Which famous musician is known for compositions such as The Magic Flute, The Marriage of Figaro, and Don Giovanni?

Mozart

4. Pablo de Sarasate was a composer best known for his piece Zigeunerweisen. Which country was he born in?

Spain

5. Which of the following is an opera composed by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi?

Macbeth

6. Composers and arrangers give direction to a piece such as its intensity and tempo. They do this by using terminology shared with the performers to aid them in visualizing the piece. Which of the following means to gradually slow down the tempo?

Ritardando

7. Composers and arrangers give direction to a piece such as its intensity and tempo. They do this by using terminology shared with the performers to aid them in visualizing the piece. Which of the following means to play very, very loudly?

Fortississimo

8. An excerpt of a musical piece will play. What is the title of this piece?

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

9. An excerpt of a musical piece will play. What is the title of this piece?

Csikos Post

10. An excerpt from a musical piece will play. What is the title of this piece?

2nd Movement (Largo)

Pharmacology

A tough one this. It tests your medicinal knowledge, which includes healing, drugs, and such. It costs 50,000 yen to take and it’ll raise your Intellect by a huge 100 if you pass.

1. Which of the following is considered a topical medication?

Lozenge

2. Which of the following components is effective in relieving pain from headaches and inflammation?

Acetylsalicylic acid

3. Various medicines are researched and developed to combat sickness around the globe. What is the collective name for medicine with the same properties as the original that is released after the latter’s patent expires?

Generic drugs

4. There are several ways to obtain medication in modern times. Which of the following requires both a doctor’s consultation and permission to obtain?

Prescription medication

5. Which of the following is used to ease physical pain?

Morphine

6. Which of the following is an oral medicine?

Powdered medicine

7. What is the chemical compound found in antiseptics?

Ethanol

8. Which of the following purified components is effective in retaining the moisture in one’s skin?

White Petroleum

9. Which of these chemical compounds is found in ointment used to treat eczema?

Steroid

10. There are 3 common methods for taking medication. One is orally, as with oral medicine, another is topically, as with ointments. What is the third method?

Injection

Pharmacology exam answers

This one’s all about vitamins, minerals and the like. It costs 50,000 yen to take and it’ll raise your Kindness and Charisma if you pass.

1. Which of the following nutrients is not found in tomatoes?

Vitamin D

2. Which of the following is a Spanish dish?

Tapas

3. Which of the following is the name of the unsaturated fatty acid found in blueback fish?

Docosahexaenoic acid

4. Which of the following pasta dishes is made with just three ingredients of boiled paster, black pepper, and cheese?

Cacio e pepe

5. While dietary fibers are not digested by the human body, they do possess the unique ability to clean the gastrointestinal tract. Which of the following is the distinctive water-soluble dietary fiber?

Pectin

6. Though most people in Japan associate cheese with cow’s milk, Scandinavian countries are known to make cheese from the milk of rather unexpected animals. Which of the following is such an animal?

Reindeer

7. Which of the following dishes uses fish in its recipe?

Acqua pazza

8. Which of the following is the component found in spicy foods such as chili peppers that can also promote one’s appetite or burn off fat?

Capsaicin

9. What is the common name for a cold soup that uses a purée of mashed potatoes, cream, and bouillon?

Vichyssoise

10. Which of the following is a Turkish dish?

Kebab

Hazardous Materials exam

Another tricky one, I mean, if you know your history of hazardous materials, I salute you. It costs 50,000 yen to enter and it’ll raise your Confidence by 100 if you pass.

1. In Japan, storing, transferring, and using certain hazardous materials, such as chemicals, requires a government-certified supervisor to be present. Which of the following tasks would require having such an individual supervising the process?

Managing a gasoline station

2. Which of the following is considered a heavy metal?

Zinc

3. When storing materials that Japanese law deems hazardous, a certain perimeter of open space around the storage facility must be secured. Which of the following is the most logical reason for this?

To mitigate damage and harm in unexpected situations

4. In Japan, hazardous materials are categorized depending on their state of matter. In which of the following categories would one find alcohol an gasoline?

Liquid

5. Of the various classified hazardous materials, the most commonly handled are those of category IV, which pertains to materials such as petroleum and oil. Category IV materials are generally what?

Flammable liquids

6. A dust explosion occurs when fine particles of fixed concentration suspended in the air rapidly combust from a spark. Which of the following is always present during a dust explosion?

Oxygen

7. In Japan, which of the following laws pertains to hazardous materials and hazardous materials handlers?

Fire protection

8. There are many instances in which static electricity can cause a fire. Which of the following is something that can be done to mitigate such an occurrence?

Increase humidity

9. What is the name of the transition in which a solid changes to a gas?

Sublimation

10. In Japan, up to how many categories of hazardous materials is a professional handler permitted to handle?

6

Flag Master

This exam covers geography, and your knowledge of flags from all over the globe. This one costs 50,000 yen to enter and will reward you with 100 Charisma if you pass.

1. Which of the following countries has yellow in its flag

Spain

2. Which of the following countries has only red, white, and blue in its flag?

Russia

3. Which of the following countries has a moon on its flag?

Singapore

4. Which of the following countries has 4 colors in its flag?

Malaysia

5. Which of the following countries has green in its flag?

Cameroon

6. Which of the following countries has a dragon on its flag?

Bhutan

7. Which of the following countries has a leaf on its flag?

Canada

8. Which of the following countries has only red and white in its flag?

Austria

9. Which of the following countries has a sun and stars on its flag?

Philippines

10. Which of the following countries has blue in its flag?

Estonia

World History

In this exam your world history will be put to the test. It’ll net you a huge 100 point boost to your Intellect if you pass.

1. Which of the following is another name for the 19th century American Civil War that was fought to end or continue slavery?

War Between the States

2. Which of the following is the location where French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte spent his final moments after losing the Battle of Waterloo in the 18th century?

St. Helena Island

3. Who was the Carthaginian general who led an invasion into Roman Italy in the third century BCE?

Hannibal Barca

4. The mother of Marie Antoinette, France’s last queen, was the grand duchess of Austria as well as queen of Hungary and Bohemia. What was her name?

Maria Theresa

5. Civilization that sprung with benefits of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers

Mesopotamian civilization

6. Feudal lord Oba Nobunaga was assassinated in 16th century Japan right as he unified the nation. Who was the vassal responsible for his death and caused the Honno-ji incident?

Akechi Mitsuhide

7. Which of the following is the title of the monarchs who were said to rule the nation with divine right and justice in ancient Egypt?

Pharaoh

8. Who was the last known emperor of Russia?

Nikolai II

9.What were the words of Roman politician Gais Julius Caesar as he crossed the Rubicon in 49 BCE?

The die is cast

10. China’s Wei and Jin dynasties saw an exceptionally long war that lasted from the second century to the sixth century CE. Which of the following is the dynasty that ultimately unified the nation?

Sui

Trivia King Tier 2

This exam will test your general knowledge and if you pass it’ll reward you with a boost to your Kindness, Charisma, and Intellect. Phwoar.

1. In the modern age, UTC is the standard time common around the globe. What is the name of the observatory in England which acts as the base for the GMT time zone and adjusts UTC?

Greenwich Observatory

2. What is the name of the layer between the Earth’s core and its surface crust?

Mantle

3. Karaoke is a popular leisure activity in Japan. What is the origin of the word karaoke?

An empty orchestra with no performers

4. What is the name given to the top dancer of a classic ballet group?

Principal

5. What is the common name for when a hand in poker contains five cards of the same suit?

Flush

6. How many cards are in a deck of playing cards after taking out the jokers and any spare cards?

52

7. Which of the following is the field of study that focuses on the principles of electrons, atmons, molecules, and other micro particles, most notably when it comes to space research?

Quantum physics

8. Our solar system is composed of many planets, Earth included, that revolve around the sun. Which of the following is the planet that is closest to the sun?

Mercury

9. Who was the Norwegian artist who painted the famous The Scream in 1893?

Edvard Munch

10. Which of the following games became a big hit in 1970s Japan and involves techniques like the Backhand Slip Grip Special, Everest, Moon Landing, and the Lighthouse Somersault?

Kendama

Trivia King Tier 1 exam answers

An additional test of your general knowledge, with even greater gains for your Kindness, Charisma, and Intellect. Cor.

1. One unit of measurement is the foot, named after the body part. Asia also uses a unit of measurement associated with feet called the Shaku. In Japan, how many centimeters is one shaku comprised of?

30.303 cm

2. What is the height of the Royal Gorge Bridge, one of America’s most popular bungee jumping spots?

321 meters

3. Mt. Everest, also known as Sagarmatha or Chomolungma, is known to be the tallest mountain when measured from the surface of the sea. Which island has the tallest mountain when measured from the seabed?

Hawaii

4. The kuroshio current is a major ocean current that flows northward along the west coast of Japan. What is the name of the southward current that collides with the Kuroshio current and thenceforth flows to North America?

Oyashio

5. Chess is played by strategically moving pieces around on a checkered board. How many squares make up a chess board?

64

6. Who was the ancient Greek philosopher who was a disciple to Socrates and also posited the Theory of Forms?

Plato

7. The Grimm brothers, a pair of German writers, are known for their Grimms’ Fairy Tales, a collection of fairy tales familiar to many to this day, even in Japan. Which of the following is not a part of this collection?

The Little Mermaid

8. There are six types of chess pieces, each with their own unique abilities: king, queen, rook, bishop, knight, and pawn. Which of these can turn into any of the other pieces, save for the king?

Pawn

9. The Earth’s surface is made up of many layers called tectonic plates that adjacently overlap one another. Which one of these four plates does the Japanese archipelago rest on?

Eurasian Plate

10. What was the basis for measuring one pound?

The weight of flour consumed by one person per day

Trivia Special

One final test of your trivia. It’s a pricey 100,000 yen to take but will grant you a massive boost to your Kindness, Charisma, and Intellect stats upon passing.

1. What is the alternative name for the second-magnitude star commonly referred to in the 21st century as the North Star?

Polaris

2. Which of the following is a certificate that can be obtained at Ounabara Vocational School?

Music Proficiency Tier 2

3. What is the name of the ancient Indian board game that is said to be the origin of modern Shogi or Chess?

Chaturanga

4. What is the name of the first-magnitude star that is part of the Lyra constellation and is also known as the Weaver Girl during Japan’s Star Festival and China’s Qixi Festival?

Vega

5. In Japan, coins and bills are manufactured by two separate entities. Coins are manufactured by the Mint Bureau, but which of the following manufactures bills?

The National Printing Bureau

6. What two parts compose the Ounabara Vocational School crest?

The ocean and pen

7. Mt. Everest, also known as Sagarmatha or Chomolungma, is known to be the tallest mountain on Earth. What is the second tallest?

K2

8. What is the name of what is considered the oldest board game in the world, still played today by various rule sets such as the Kalah or Oware?

Mancala

9. In the Tale of the Bamboo Cutter, a Japanese folktale, the beautiful Princess Kaguya is born from a stalk of bamboo. Which of the following is not a gift bought by the princes to ask for her hand in marriage?

A phoenix feather

10. In Japan, there is a law that limits how many coins may be used in one payment. In the event that a payment is made but the limit is surpassed, the receiving end has the right to decline the payment and keep the remaining balance. According to this law, up to how many one yen coins can be used in one transaction?

20

Ounabara Proficiency

This final exam only unlocks once you’ve passed everything else. It’s a grab bag of questions from all the other categories and in order to pass you can’t get a single question wrong. Thankfully, you won’t if you have this page to hand.

It’ll cost your 100,000 yen to take, but pass and you’ll get 100 points to boost your Passion, Confidence, and Style.

That’s all for this page, but stay tuned for more Yakuza: Like A Dragon guides. While we work on more, be sure to check out our guide on how many chapters there are in the game, as well as our Kappa Statue and missing cat locations pages.