Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Did you spot Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's period-appropriate arcade classics?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

14th November 2020 / 4:20PM

Turns out, Activision didn’t sprout from the ground fully formed as a Call Of Duty money-printing machine. Shocking, I know, but it seems the publishers were making cabinet games all the way back in the 80s – coincidentally, the same era in which Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes place. Treyarch’s latest shooter pays homage to the publisher’s arcade roots, with playable classics hidden across the espionage thriller’s campaign.

As spotted by PC Gamer, Blops Coalwar’s campaign is littered with arcade cabinets sporting a range of Activision’s dustiest games. More than just cute little easter eggs, each of these games is fully playable – no matter how busy you are pulling war crimes for Ronald Reagan, there’s always time to stop and pop a few quarters into a Pitfall cabinet.

The bulk of these cabinets are found in a Russian level featuring a simulated American city with a cinema, diner and, yes, arcade – though there are plenty others hidden in backrooms and garages across the game’s story. It’s no a bad collection, either, with playable versions of Pitfall, River Raid, Barnstorming, Fishing Derby, Grand Prix and Enduro discovered so far. According to CoD fansite Charlie Intel, there’s also a playable version of text adventure ZORK, though it requires a little more actual sleuthing to access.

What I like the most, however, is that the game appears to poke fun at the fact that you’re taking time out of legally-grey deniable ops to plug in a few high scores. Not that I’ve hopped in myself, but the above clip from PC Gamer’s Morgan Park has one of his squaddies jabbing at his Pitfall skills in the middle of a heated infiltration, as Pat Benetar blasts out in the background. This is, decidedly, not a very serious game.

Beyond being a daft wee collectable distraction, it’s also a fond recognition of the publisher’s past. You don’t even need to jump into blops to check the games out, either. While they tend to show up now and again in other Call Of Duty games, most are free to play online through sites like RetroGames.

Unfortunately, our guides boffins won’t be able to teach you how to master Barnstorming’s flight challenges – but if you need to know Black Ops Cold War’s weapon stats in a pinch, they’ve got you covered.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Black Ops Cold War weapons: all confirmed and rumoured guns revealed

All the guns to choose from in Cold War multiplayer

Black Ops Cold War loadouts: all guns, perks, and wildcards revealed

Learn how Cold War's new Create A Class system works

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is out now

12

Call Of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War criticised for overly generous PlayStation exclusives

11

Latest articles

Destiny 2's Trials Of Osiris are on hold for two weeks

Lil Nas X will debut a new song in Roblox tonight

3

Ubisoft ditch achievements, starting with Assassin's Creed Valhalla

30

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

69