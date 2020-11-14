What are we all playing this weekend?
14th November 2020 / 9:00AM
It’s been a busy old week, between the launches of some big games and two new consoles. That’s ‘the next generation’ underway then, though some will say it doesn’t really pick up until the Xbox grows a beard.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alice0
I’m off work next week, which I swear isn’t so I can grind up to level in preparation for Destiny 2: Beyond Light‘s raid opening next weekend (though I will be gunning for the raid!). My other plans for the weekend and my week off are plenty of the three S’s: swimming, sleeping, and cycling. Now that’s a triathlon I’d go for.
Colm
If you have fond memories of underrated plastic peripheral game DJ Hero, or you’re just quite fond of a well-done mash-up, then you must give Fuser a go. I’ve been playing it over the last few nights and I’ve been enjoying it as much as I did MUSIC (the old PS1 game that allowed you mess with samples) over 20 years ago.
Ed
I’m nowhere near done hanging out with my pals in Yakuza: Like A Dragon, so I’ll be knocking around Yokohama with them for a bit. I also like some shooty bang bang, and Call Of Duty: Blops Cow will fit the bill nicely. Otherwise, I’ve got this big batch of bolognaise to finish off – thrilling, I know.
Graham
Who could possibly decide? I’ve got Yakuza: Like A Dragon installed. I’m getting some FOMO from Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. I suspect The Pathless is worth a visit given how much I liked Abzu. And I’ll definitely be keeping up with the Spelunky 2 daily and ongoing attempts to complete its secret ending.
Imogen
So many new games are out now! And yet all this week I have been playing Skyrim on my Nintendo Switch because I am The Worst. This weekend I will force myself to buy and play AssHalla because I really want to be a murder Viking.
Jake
I’ve really been loving Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so I’ll mostly be tackling more of that this weekend. There’s a surprising amount of affection for old AC in Valhalla, it’s nice to have something that feels like a proper Assassin’s game again. I’m just hoping it’s not as long as Odyssey.
James
This weekend, I’ll be playing a whole lot of Ronald Reagan Simulator 2020. Both Ollie and myself will be guiding it pretty intensely, so there’s a lot of shooty shooty to be done. Maybe I’ll treat myself to some Bugsnax in my downtime.
Katharine
I will be doing some more raiding in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this weekend. I’m disappointed the photo mode does let Eivor pull silly faces or do daft poses, but hey, we can’t all be as good as Death Stranding, can we?
Nate
It’s mostly an analogue weekend for me this time around. However, I’ve just come across Project Highrise, a management/building game I’ve not come across somehow, despite it looking like the spiritual successor to Sim Tower, and that seems like it might be a lot of fun. So I’ll probably give that a go!
Ollie
This weekend I will be trying my very best to split my time equally between Apex Legends, which I adore, and Call Of Duty: Cold War, which I am obligated to master for guides purposes. I’ve never liked playing multiple FPS games at once, but I refuse to stop playing Apex. Apex is love. Apex is life.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?