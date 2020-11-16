Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Asgard riddles: where to find Cat's Footsteps and Mountain Root

Here's where to find Cat's Footsteps and Mountain Root.

Jake Green

Guides Editor

16th November 2020 / 2:02PM

Featured post Eivor and a giant bear in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

You’ll travel to Asgard part way through Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, where you’ll meet Loki, Thor, Freja and more. Eventually, a giant wolf will come into play, and you’ll need to craft an enchanted chain to keep it under control. Problem is, this chain is made up of some pretty weird components, including Cat’s Footsteps and Mountain Root. You’re given some riddles to help you find them, which we’ve solved below.

In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Where to find Cat’s Footsteps

To find the Cat’s Footsteps in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla you will need to read the note that is in your inventory. It tells you to look above the Great Norse Hall, and to follow a creature that sits there. Exit the forge and walk outside.

a note describing the location of the Cat's Footsteps in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Now, use your raven to look for a search area, it should be behind the forge area, above the Great Norse Hall. We’ve shown this location in the image below. Head up to this area and follow the golden cat as it moves. It’s essentially the same as the tattoo designs you can chase elsewhere in the game. While you’re moving around Asgard be sure to look out for Ymir’s Tear Stones.

locating the Cat's Footsteps in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Mountain Root location

Next up is the Mountain Root. You are given the clue that it is located at Asgard’s highest point, which means the mountain to the south. You can see the exact location of the Mountain Root in the image below.

A map showing the location of the Mountain Root quest item in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Once you’re on top of the mountain, look for a small outcrop. You can use Odin’s Sight to find the root more easily. Set the item on fire to free it from its casing. Now all that’s left is to get the root wet so that it sprouts. Throw it into the pond below you and collect the item that spawns.

Eivor on top of the highest mountain in Asgard in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

That’s how to find the Cat’s Footsteps and Mountain Root in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. For more on the game be sure to check out our romance options in Valhalla.

10