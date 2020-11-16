Assassin's Creed Valhalla Double Assassination: can you assassinate two enemies at once?

The Double Assassination has featured in many Assassin’s Creed games, allowing players to kill two enemies at once. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla shares a lot of its DNA with older AC games, even equipping Eivor with a hidden blade at the start of the game. Let’s take a look at whether or not you can unlock Double Assassination.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Double Assassination

You cannot unlock the Double Assassination ability in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, at least not the version you’re used to from other AC games. This is likely due to the fact that Eivor only has one hidden blade, whereas a character like Ezio eventually had two. Instead of this ability there is a Chain Assassination ability, which we’ll explain below.

Chain Assassinations

You won’t have access to Double Assassinations in Valhalla, but can unlock Chain Assassinations. This ability can be unlocked by following the yellow skill upgrade path, it’s very early on. Once you’ve equipped it, assassinate an enemy and you’ll get a prompt to follow up with an attack. Eivor will launch a throwing axe at the nearest enemy, downing them in one. If the second enemy is of a higher level than you, you will need to complete the assassination mini-game after pressing the second attack, so be ready for that. To boost the damage of these attacks, wear armor and gear that offers boosts to assassination damage. Upgrading with Nickel Ingots can be a good way to do this.

