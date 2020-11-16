Best AK-47 class in Cold War: best AK-47 loadout (plus Gunfighter)

The AK-47 was always going to be one of the most popular weapons in Call Of Duty: Cold War, as it has been for nearly every Call Of Duty before it. Players are scrambling to figure out the best AK-47 class loadout in the game to increase the potential of this punchy Assault Rifle. But we’re confident that our AK-47 loadout below tops them all.

Best AK-47 class in Cold War – AK-47 loadout

No dilly-dallying here: let’s dive into the best AK-47 class loadout we’ve found so far in Call Of Duty: Cold War:

Optic: None

Muzzle: KGB Eliminator

Barrel: 18.2” Takedown

Body: None

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Magazine: None

Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock



The thing to understand about the AK-47 is that it falls short (literally) when it comes to range dropoff values compared with other Assault Rifles. That’s why our first attachment is the 18.2” Takedown barrel, because a 150% increase to your effective range allows you to hit harder at various distance thresholds extending out to nearly 100 metres.

The next most important attachment is the KGB Skeletal Stock, which is one of the strongest attachments in Cold War at the moment, delivering a massive boost to sprint to fire time and aim walking speed, at the cost of hipfire accuracy (which you shouldn’t be relying on with the AK-47 anyway). Add to this the KGB Eliminator and the Spetsnaz Speedgrip and you’ve got a 100% flash suppressor alongside better recoil stats across the board. And finally we’ve opted for the GRU Elastic Wrap for its high boost to ADS speed and flinch resistance.

Overall these attachments combine to nullify most of each other’s downsides, and leave you just with pure benefits over the base AK-47. Take a look at the stat changes in the table below:

AK-47 stats Base Loadout Difference Pros Damage Range 38.1 m 95.25 m +150% Sprint Move Spd 10.26 mph 10.8 mph +5% Sprint To Fire Spd 400 ms 340 ms +15% Aim Move Spd 4.06 mph 5.34 mph +34% Vertical Recoil 405 j 336.15 j +17% Horizontal Recoil -84 j -79.8 j +5% Flinch Resist 10 N 1 N +90% Flash Conceal 1 s 0.15 s +85% Cons Move Spd 10.26 mph 9.64 mph -6% Shoot Move Spd 8.92 mph 6.71 mph -26% Hipfire Accuracy 7.5 mils 9.75 mils -30%

The only true downside to this AK-47 loadout is the large penalty to movement speed while shooting. But if you’re using the AK-47 at its ideal ranges and hitting your shots, you’ll barely be shooting for any time at all. I’ve personally found this penalty to be negligible in my matches.

Best AK-47 loadout with Gunfighter Wildcard

That’s our best AK-47 loadout using the usual five attachment slots allowed, but if you’re using the Gunfighter Wildcard then you can use eight attachments at once on this powerful Assault Rifle. If you want to do this, here are the remaining attachments we’d suggest:

Optic: Sillix Holoscout

Body: KGB Target Designator

Magazine: 40 Rnd Speed Mag

The Sillix Holoscout is my favourite optic for Assault Rifles and SMGs at the moment thanks to its clear image and small central dot, but you can use whatever optic you favour here. The body slot is much of a muchness, but we’ve gone for a boost to our ADS reveal distance; and for the magazine, we’ve decided to boost our capacity and our reload speed, at the cost of some ADS speed (though with the other attachments the gun’s ADS speed is still quicker than that of the base AK-47!).

