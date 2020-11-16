Best MP5 class in Cold War: best MP5 loadout (plus Gunfighter)

The MP5 is one of the most popular weapons in Call Of Duty: Cold War, and for good reason. Its high fire rate and controllable recoil make it a terrifying weapon in close quarters, and with the right attachments it only gets better. Our best MP5 class guide will walk you through the best MP5 loadout we’ve found so far, and how it changes the MP5’s stats for the better.

Best MP5 class in Cold War – MP5 loadout

Without further ado, let’s dive right into the best MP5 class loadout we’ve found so far in Call Of Duty: Cold War:

Optic: Sillix Holoscout

Muzzle: None

Barrel: 9.5” Reinforced Heavy

Body: Swat 5MW Laser Sight

Underbarrel: None

Magazine: None

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: No Stock

As you can see, we’re focusing on a range of different stats with these attachments, which all tend to balance out into something that’s simply superior in every way to the base MP5. The 9.5” barrel gives us a hefty boost to our bullet velocity, something which the MP5 sorely needs; after that, the trio of Laser Sight, Airborne Elastic Wrap, and No Stock gives us a great many improvements from ADS and sprint to fire speeds to hipfire accuracy, all at the small cost of a -10% shooting move speed. Overall, it’s enormously worthwhile. Here are the stats of the base MP5 compared with the stats of our upgraded MP5:

MP5 stats Base Loadout Difference Pros Damage Range 15.24 m 17.98 m +18% Bullet Velocity 250 m/s 450 m/s +80% Sprint To Fire Spd 350 ms 297 ms +15% ADS Spd 275 ms 214.5 ms +22% Idle Sway 22.5 Fc 16 Fc +29% Flinch Resist 10 N 1 N +90% Hipfire Accuracy 7 mils 5.53 mils +21% Cons Sprint Move Spd 10.8 mph 10.36 mph -4% Shoot Move Spd 10.26 mph 9.23 mph -10% Aim Move Spd 8.55 mph 6.84 mph -20%

Our final attachment, as much as we’d have liked to increase our magazine capacity, has to go onto the Optic slot. The MP5’s ironsights leave much to be desired, and the Sillix Holoscout offers a far clearer picture to help land those vital headshots – and it also secretly boosts the gun’s Idle Sway Control stat, as you can see above. Overall, this masterful selection of attachments elevates the MP5 to a near unbeatable level in Cold War’s current close-range meta.

Best MP5 loadout with Gunfighter Wildcard

Of course, if you’re looking to push the MP5 to the max, you can equip the Gunfighter Wildcard to allow eight attachment slots instead of just five. If you wanted to go this route, we’d suggest you fill the blanks from the above loadout with the following:

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Magazine: 40 Rnd Drum

The Sound Suppressor keeps us off the minimap entirely, albeit at the cost of decreasing our effective range back down to near the base MP5 level. If this is too high a price, you can opt instead for the Flashguard 9, which does almost as much with no drawback. After that, the 40 round drums offer us an increased magazine capacity for a small reload speed penalty, and the Foregrip is a straight buff to our horizontal recoil control, which is handy for keeping your aim straight as you search for that headshot.

