Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Best MP5 class in Cold War: best MP5 loadout (plus Gunfighter)

Equip yourself with the best MP5 class and loadout in Cold War so far

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

16th November 2020 / 1:04PM

Featured post Best MP5 class & loadout in Call Of Duty: Cold War

The MP5 is one of the most popular weapons in Call Of Duty: Cold War, and for good reason. Its high fire rate and controllable recoil make it a terrifying weapon in close quarters, and with the right attachments it only gets better. Our best MP5 class guide will walk you through the best MP5 loadout we’ve found so far, and how it changes the MP5’s stats for the better.

On this page:

Best MP5 class in Cold War – MP5 loadout

Without further ado, let’s dive right into the best MP5 class loadout we’ve found so far in Call Of Duty: Cold War:

  • Optic: Sillix Holoscout
  • Muzzle: None
  • Barrel: 9.5” Reinforced Heavy
  • Body: Swat 5MW Laser Sight
  • Underbarrel: None
  • Magazine: None
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: No Stock

As you can see, we’re focusing on a range of different stats with these attachments, which all tend to balance out into something that’s simply superior in every way to the base MP5. The 9.5” barrel gives us a hefty boost to our bullet velocity, something which the MP5 sorely needs; after that, the trio of Laser Sight, Airborne Elastic Wrap, and No Stock gives us a great many improvements from ADS and sprint to fire speeds to hipfire accuracy, all at the small cost of a -10% shooting move speed. Overall, it’s enormously worthwhile. Here are the stats of the base MP5 compared with the stats of our upgraded MP5:

MP5 stats Base Loadout Difference
Pros
Damage Range 15.24 m 17.98 m +18%
Bullet Velocity 250 m/s 450 m/s +80%
Sprint To Fire Spd 350 ms 297 ms +15%
ADS Spd 275 ms 214.5 ms +22%
Idle Sway 22.5 Fc 16 Fc +29%
Flinch Resist 10 N 1 N +90%
Hipfire Accuracy 7 mils 5.53 mils +21%
Cons
Sprint Move Spd 10.8 mph 10.36 mph -4%
Shoot Move Spd 10.26 mph 9.23 mph -10%
Aim Move Spd 8.55 mph 6.84 mph -20%

Our final attachment, as much as we’d have liked to increase our magazine capacity, has to go onto the Optic slot. The MP5’s ironsights leave much to be desired, and the Sillix Holoscout offers a far clearer picture to help land those vital headshots – and it also secretly boosts the gun’s Idle Sway Control stat, as you can see above. Overall, this masterful selection of attachments elevates the MP5 to a near unbeatable level in Cold War’s current close-range meta.

Best MP5 loadout with Gunfighter Wildcard

Of course, if you’re looking to push the MP5 to the max, you can equip the Gunfighter Wildcard to allow eight attachment slots instead of just five. If you wanted to go this route, we’d suggest you fill the blanks from the above loadout with the following:

  • Muzzle: Sound Suppressor
  • Underbarrel: Foregrip
  • Magazine: 40 Rnd Drum

The Sound Suppressor keeps us off the minimap entirely, albeit at the cost of decreasing our effective range back down to near the base MP5 level. If this is too high a price, you can opt instead for the Flashguard 9, which does almost as much with no drawback. After that, the 40 round drums offer us an increased magazine capacity for a small reload speed penalty, and the Foregrip is a straight buff to our horizontal recoil control, which is handy for keeping your aim straight as you search for that headshot.

And that wraps up our guide to the best MP5 class loadout we’ve found so far in Call Of Duty: Cold War. But we’ve got plenty more Cold War guides for you to peruse! Why not start with our Cold War weapon stats guide, or take a look at our Best SMG in Cold War page to see how the MP5 stacks up against other SMGs?

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is known round these parts for having the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His favourite pastime is burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Samsung's best NVMe SSDs are cheaper than ever right now

Best AK-47 class in Cold War: best AK-47 loadout (plus Gunfighter)

Set up the best AK-47 class in Cold War with this loadout guide

Call of Duty Cold War: all evidence locations and decrypting floppy disk for Operation Chaos

Operation Chaos - the full guide.

Blood Bowl 3's getting a closed beta next year - but guaranteed entry will cost you

1

Latest articles

Samsung's best NVMe SSDs are cheaper than ever right now

Best AK-47 class in Cold War: best AK-47 loadout (plus Gunfighter)

Set up the best AK-47 class in Cold War with this loadout guide

Call of Duty Cold War: all evidence locations and decrypting floppy disk for Operation Chaos

Operation Chaos - the full guide.

Blood Bowl 3's getting a closed beta next year - but guaranteed entry will cost you

1