Best Sniper in Call Of Duty Cold War: Sniper Rifle tier list

Learn which is the best Sniper Rifle in Cold War so far

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

16th November 2020 / 1:02PM

Best Sniper in Call Of Duty: Cold War

Sniper Rifles utterly dominated the Beta events of Call Of Duty: Cold War thanks to their extremely high quick-scoping potential and the fact that aim punch in Cold War doesn’t affect your accuracy like in other Call Of Duty games. Since then, the class as a whole has been nerfed somewhat – but are they still dominant?

Below we’ll walk you through each Sniper Rifle in turn from best to worst, and explain what we think is the best Sniper in Cold War right now.

On this page:

Best Sniper in Cold War

Let’s cut to the chase: we think the best Sniper in Cold War is the Pelington 703, by far. This nippy sniper rifle offers the fastest possible route to a one-shot kill to the head or chest, and with the right attachments you can push the Pelington into god-tier territory.

We’ll talk more about the Pelington 703 and its class rivals in a moment, but first let’s take a quick look at the stats of each Sniper Rifle using this table from our Cold War weapon stats page.

  PELINGTON 703 LW3 M82
Damage 110 110 110
DPS 99 86.17 330
Time To Kill 2.22 2.55 0.67
Shots To Kill 2 2 2
Effective Range 127 127 127
RPM 54 47 180
Mag Size 5 5 5
ADS 550 650 700
Reload Speed 5.1 3 3
Muzzle Velocity 500 550 525
Vert. Recoil 550 550 1040
Hor. Recoil 250 350 300
Hipfire Accuracy 18 18 18

Now we can walk through each Sniper in turn, from most to least effective in Cold War’s current meta.

Pelington 703 – best Sniper Rifle in Cold War

The Pelington is by far your best bet for quick sniping, no-scoping, and generally using a Sniper in all the ways you’ll want to be using it in Cold War multiplayer. Featuring a considerably faster ADS speed than the other two rifles on this list, along with a marginally faster fire rate than the LW3, the Pelington is an outstanding base Sniper which can be elevated to OP territory with the right attachments.

LW3 Tundra

The only way in which the LW3 Tundra is superior to the Pelington is that it can kill in a single shot to the shoulders, while the Pelington needs a chest or head shot for the one-shot-kill. While this makes the LW3 a great choice for defending a chokepoint from a safe distance, while you’re moving around you’ll want a rifle with faster handling and ADS speeds than this.

M82

The M82 is an interesting Sniper Rifle for sure. For quick follow up shots, there’s nothing better thanks to its fast rate of fire (which inflates its DPS values far above the other two snipers). But everything else about the M82 is rather unpleasant, from its horribly slow ADS speed to its bucking bronco recoil every time you fire a shot. Certainly not a weapon to be used if you plan on moving around at all in a match.

That just about wraps up our Cold War Sniper Rifles guide. But that’s not all we’ve got to offer when it comes to the latest Call Of Duty installment. Why not check out our Cold War Zombies guide while you’re here?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is known round these parts for having the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His favourite pastime is burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

