Black Friday 2020 gaming headset deals: the best early deals

There’s just two weeks to go until this year’s Black Friday extravaganza, but if you’re looking to get a good Black Friday gaming headset deal early, you’re in luck. Several retailers have already started their Black Friday celebrations this year, so if you’re looking to grab a gaming headset on the cheap before the big rush on November 27th, then you’re in the right place, as I’ve gathered all the best deals right here below. Naturally, we’re likely to see the greatest number of Black Friday gaming headset deals closer to November 27th, but we’ve already seen some good discounts on some of our top gaming headset recommendations, with no doubt more to come.

To help make things nice and easy, I’ve separated out our Black Friday headset deals into wired and wireless headset deals, which will hopefully make it a little easier for you to find what you want as quickly as possible. Just click the links off to the side and you’ll be whisked down to the appropriate part of the page.

Naturally, there aren’t a huge number of deals here right now, but I’ll be updating this page with more early Black Friday gaming headset deals as and when they become available, so make sure to keep this page in your bookmarks if you’re looking to pick up a bargain over the next couple of weeks.

The best Black Friday gaming headset deals (UK):

Read our Razer Kraken X review for more info

An ultra lightweight version of Razer’s popular Kraken headset, the Kraken X is one of the better budget gaming headsets you can buy right now – especially when it’s £15 cheaper than usual.

The Kraken wasn’t on sale over Prime Day in the UK (only in the US), so this one is a little easier to judge. Indeed, apart from a very brief dip to £47 for a week in August, the Kraken has been at least £55 ever since April over on Amazon, so while not a massive saving, Ebuyer’s early Black Friday price is still (slightly) cheaper than Amazon prices right now.

Not as cheap as it was over Amazon Prime Day (where it fell to £44), but aside from that, this is still a decent enough price for Razer’s 7.1 surround sound gaming headset. It’s been at least £70 over on Amazon for the past four months, making this a decent, if slightly modest saving compared to its usual price.

Read our Sennhesier GSP 600 review for more info

Sennheiser EPOS’ headsets are some of the most expensive gaming headsets around, but Overclockers’ early Black Friday deals have shaved over £130 off their flagship headset, as well as its accompanying amplifier which has its own dedicated DAC for superior sound quality. It’s quite a bulky headset, though, and the quality of its sound is very heavily biased toward the bass end of the spectrum, too, which may not be to everyone’s tastes.

Wireless gaming headset deals:

If you’ve ever wanted to ‘feel’ your game’s audio, Razer’s HyperSense-enabeld Nari Ultimate Wireless headset is the one for you. Thanks to its haptic feedback technology, the Nari Ultimate Wireless will vibrate along with the music and sound effects. Not for everyone, but it’s certainly different.

The best Black Friday gaming headset deals (US):

Read our Logitech G432 review for more info

Logitech G432 – $40 from Newegg (down from $80) – LIVE FROM NOV 23rd

My favourite budget gaming headset, the Logitech G432 will be down to just $40 on November 23rd, matching Best Buy’s previous early Black Friday deal on it from earlier this month.

Corsair HS60 Pro – $40 from Newegg (down from $70) – LIVE FROM NOV 26th

A slightly older (and wired) version of Corsair’s excellent HS70 headset, this is another great deal for those after a top notch budget gaming headset.

Wireless gaming headset deals:

The 7.1 surround sound version of HyperX’s popular wireless gaming headset, the Cloud Stinger Core has a battery life of around 17 hours and comes with both 3.5mm and USB connections so you can use it with a variety of different devices.

How to get the best Black Friday gaming headset deal

There are a couple of key things to consider when buying a new gaming headset. Good audio quality is obviously a given, but finding a comfortable headset is arguably even more important – after all, you’re going to be wearing this thing for several hours at a time, so it’s no good if something sounds great but ends up becoming a medieval head vice after 30 minutes. That’s why I prioritise comfort in my gaming headset reviews above all else.

The other thing is a good microphone. Again, it’s no good having a great-sounding gaming headset, but your voice descending into a crackly mess every time you want to chat to your mates when you’re playing online. Naturally, these are hard things to judge just by looking at a headset’s specs page, but if you have a read of my gaming headset reviews, then you’ll find a detailed breakdown of how it performs.