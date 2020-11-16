Black Friday 2020 gaming mouse and keyboard deals: all the best early deals

Black Friday is very nearly here, but why wait until November 27th when loads of retailers have got some great mouse and keyboard deals already? Indeed, there are plenty of early Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals available right now, with many retailers guaranteeing that prices won’t fall any further on the big day itself. So, if you fancy getting yourself a new mouse or keyboard early in order to avoid the rush, I’ve rounded up all the best Black Friday gaming mice and keyboard deals below.

To help make things easier for you, I’ve separated them out into various sections, and you can click the links on the right there to take you straight to the part of the page you’re most interested in.

It’s not just gaming mice and keyboards that are on sale over Black Friday, either. For more Black Friday deals, check out our regularly updated hub pages below:

Black Friday graphics card deals | Black Friday gaming monitor deals | Black Friday SSD deals | Black Friday gaming headset deals | Black Friday gaming laptop deals | Black Friday CPU deals

Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals (UK):

Best gaming mouse deals:

Mouse specs:

20,000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Razer Deathadder V2 – £40 from Currys PC World (down from £70)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Razer Viper – £45 from Ebuyer (down from £58)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Asus ROG Gladious II Origin – £63 from Ebuyer (down from £82)

Mouse specs:

7200 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Asus ROG Pugio – £42 from Overclockers UK (down from £70)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 6 buttons right-handed

Glorious Model D-– £48 from Overclockers UK (down from £53)

Best gaming keyboard deals:

None just yet…

Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals (US):

Best gaming mouse deals:

Mouse specs:

8500 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Roccat Kain 100 – $25 from Amazon US (down from $50)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Roccat Kain 120 – $30 from Amazon US (down from $55)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed, wireless

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless – $40 from Best Buy (down from $50)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed, wireless

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless – $100 from Newegg (down from $170) – LIVE FROM NOV 23rd

Mouse specs:

6200 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

HyperX Pulsefire Core – $25 from Best Buy (down from $30)

Best gaming keyboard deals:

Keyboard specs:

Membrane, RGB, spill-resistant

Razer Cynosa Chroma – $48 from Amazon US (down from $60)

How to get the best Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals

Gaming keyboards: When you’re buying a new keyboard, there are a number of things to consider. First, you need to decide whether you want a mechanical one or a membrane one. Most of the keyboards listed above are all mechanical, and generally, a lot of people who play PC games prefer mechanical keyboards due to their sharp, clean movements and short, fast actuation points (when the keyboard actually registers you’ve pressed down a key).

Membrane keyboards are usually a lot cheaper than their mechanical counterparts because they’re made from less expensive materials, but this in turn makes them more prone to breaking and are generally a bit of a pain to fix. Given their low price, the solution nine times out of ten is just to buy a new one.

Mechanical keyboards, on the other hand, are generally a lot more expensive, but they’re also more durable and – in theory – easier to repair as you often only need to replace the faulty switch rather than chuck the entire thing in the bin. They can be a heck of a lot noisier than membrane keyboards, though, and the loud CLACKEDY CLACK sound they make means they’re a bit anti-social for shared living spaces. Instead, they’re generally best suited to bedrooms and places where you’re the only person within earshot. Membrane keys, meanwhile, are comprised of several small domes on a single layer of plastic – a bit like bubble wrap. Naturally, this deadens any excess sound they might make, and tend to be much easier on the ears.

Gaming mice: As for mice, there are lots of things that make a great mouse. For me, comfort is high on the list, but flexibility is another key consideration, such as whether that’s a wide sensitivity or DPI (dots per inch) range, or multiple, configurable buttons.

That said, sometimes less is more. Just because a mouse has a DPI range up in the 10,000s doesn’t mean it’s necessarily better than one with a maximum of 7200. Generally, anything above 3000 DPI is so blisteringly quick you’d need bionic eyes to keep track of it anyway. The same goes for buttons. Instead, it’s all about how you can make the most of what the mouse has to offer. For more information, have a read of my gaming mouse reviews to see exactly what you can do with each mouse.