Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Call of Duty Cold War safehouse code: what’s the code to open the safehouse gate?

How to bypass the code in the safehouse.

James Law

Staff Writer

16th November 2020 / 10:03AM

Featured post The reward for opening the safehouse gate in Black Ops Cold War is a 'videospiel' arcade cabinet where you can play old school '80s games.

To the left of the door of the safehouse in Call of Duty Cold War‘s campaign, you’ll see a locked gate with a clipboard hanging off of it. Turns out, this is a clue for opening the gate, and all the information you need is right there in the safehouse. Here’s the code to unlock the safehouse gate in Call of Duty Cold War.

1: Clinical Record

The first clue can be found in the entrance hallway to the safehouse, hanging on a clipboard next to the fusebox, opposite the unopenable door and vent. The description can be seen below:

The clinical record autopsy report in Black Ops Cold War's safehouse. It reads: #...there is an entrance gunshot wound in the posterior cranium measuring 15mm x 6mm. Radiating from the wound are multipla fracture lines, the longest of which measures approximately 19cm in length...'

Because the numbers ‘1’ and ‘1’ are highlighted in yellow, these are the first two numbers of the code to open the safehouse gate in Cold War.

2: Warren Commission

The Warren Commission clue is right next to the gate you’re trying to open. Look on the ground, just on the right hand side. The clipboard should be illuminated with a lamp on the floor. Here’s what it says:

The warren commission note in Call of Duty Cold War's campaign safehouse. It reads: '...a year after his rerturn to the U.S in 1962, Oswald visited the Russian Embassy in Mexico City. The CIA intercepted at least two phone calls between the Russian and Cuban Embassies. During one call, Oswald himself was on the phone...'

The second clue has ‘two’ and ‘2’ highlighted, meaning they’re the next numbers in the combination lock.

3: Dallas News Article

Finally, you need to find the Dallas News Article. Go behind the evidence board you’ve been using to start your missions, and into the darkroom (the room illuminated in red), just past the projector. At the door, look to the right and the clipboard will be hanging on the wall just above the light box. Here’s what it looks like:

The dallas news article in Call of Duty Cold War's safehouse. It reads: '...stationed by a window on the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository, the shooter fired three consecutive shots, killing the president of the United States...'

The highlighted numbers are ‘six’ and ‘three’, so there you have it, the final two numbers in the code.

What’s the code?

The code to bypass the safehouse gate in Call of Duty Cold War is 112263.

You don’t have to have found all the clipboards to do this, but it is an opportunity to wander about your little gaff, so you might as well check the place out.

What’s the reward for unlocking the gate?

Now you’re in, what do you get? Well, you’ll have access to a ‘Videospiel’ arcade cabinet where you can play all the ‘80s arcade games you’ve unlocked so far. They’re… very ‘80s. By which I mean rather painful and janky play. Extremely true to the time period.

There you go, hopefully that code helped you unlock the safehouse gate! Why not go check out more of our guides too, including a rundown on how the Cold War Prestige system works? We also have advice on Zombies in Cold War too, if you’re new to that mode.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

James Law

Staff Writer

James is a very cool person with excellent fashion sense.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Black Friday 2020 gaming headset deals: the best early deals

Have you played… Among Us?

I am once again asking you to kick out green.

7

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Taking the dog for a walk on hexagonal hills

9

Did you spot Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's period-appropriate arcade classics?

33

Latest articles

Black Friday 2020 gaming headset deals: the best early deals

Have you played… Among Us?

I am once again asking you to kick out green.

7

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Taking the dog for a walk on hexagonal hills

9

Did you spot Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's period-appropriate arcade classics?

33