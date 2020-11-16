Oculus updates the Quest 2's refresh rate to 90Hz

The Oculus Quest 2’s refresh rate has been given a boost in its first major update. From now on, the VR headset will be able to run natively at 90Hz in all apps and games. Before today it was only via an experimental update that you could boost the device beyond 72Hz, and even then it was only in certain apps. The new update covers everything, meaning sticking your face right into 90Hz of Superhot is now possible.

It’s the same for those who link their device to their PC via Oculus Link, too, which has finally left its beta period with the very same update. The Oculus app on PC will now let Quest 2 owners select between 72Hz, 80Hz, and 90Hz refresh rates, giving you plenty of options if, say, you wanted to play Half-Life: Alyx on the Oculus Quest 2 instead of ponying up for the considerably more expensive Valve Index headset.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Those leaps might not seem like a lot, but any bump in refresh rate in VR the is for the better. To that end, the new update also gives you a new interface to manage your graphics settings, with presets that’ll squeeze every last frame they can get out of a game, as well as a slider that will enable players to directly set the render resolution.

Oculus also announced a new fitness app called Quest Move. Rather than it being a specific app that drives your workout, it will instead track your activity in any Oculus app. It will follow your movements and time spent in any game and provide a calorie breakdown. I think it’s quite a smart move from a fitness perspective, though I don’t begrudge anyone who wouldn’t want Facebook to have access to that sort of information. It’s a shame such a cracking headset comes with such caveats.