Resident Evil Village release month and online mode revealed by ransomware attack on Capcom

Earlier this month, Capcom were hacked by a ransomware attack. They’ve now announced that personal information of customers, employees, and shareholders has been potentially compromised, but not credit card information. So far, what’s being revealed by the attackers seems centered on information about upcoming and unannounced games including a release window for Resident Evil Village and a PC version of Monster Hunter Rise.

Capcom have released a statement today explaining the attack and timeline of events. They say that after the attack they received a message demanding ransom money from a group called Ragnar Locker, which Capcom reported to Osaka Prefectural Police. Confidential corporate information was among the compromised data, which is of course the bit that’s begun floating around online. Multiple Twitter users have begun aggregating information that’s been revealed so far.

Resident Evil Village is believed to be targeting an April 2021 launch window. An online portion of Village codenamed “Dominion” is also mentioned. Monster Hunter Rise, which is currently only confirmed for the Nintendo Switch, will reportedly be getting a PC release. There are also details about a new project codenamed “Shield”, a PvP shooter for which Capcom are apparently hoping to release a demo version in September 2021.



Even if this is all true and accurate—and this is leaked information so that’s not guaranteed—I wouldn’t set your hearts on any of those dates. Game delays are still being announced quite frequently due to Covid-19, as we all well know.

Also in the report, Capcom explain which personal information has been potentially compromised in the attack. Names, birthdates, email addresses and physical addresses are on the list of potentially compromised information for customers, former employees, shareholders, and others. They reiterate that credit card information was not compromised as they do not retain that information internally and all transactions are handled by a third-party provider.

“Capcom will continue its investigation, beginning with contacting those individuals and other stakeholders whose information it has verified as having been compromised, while continuing to look into what other information was potentially taken,” they say. “Capcom is in discussions with external security experts. It plans to newly establish an advisory board regarding system security working towards preventing any reoccurrence,” they say.

Leaks about game releases are a guilty thrill, but here’s hoping sensitive information about customers and employees remains under wraps.