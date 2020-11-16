Samsung's best NVMe SSDs are cheaper than ever right now

Samsung’s 970 Evo and 970 Evo Plus SSDs are two of the best NVMe drives you buy for your gaming PC right now, and the 1TB and 2TB models are now cheaper than ever thanks to some of Amazon US’ early Black Friday deals. Not only do they beat their previous Prime Day discounts, but they’ve also set new, all-time low prices as well, making it an excellent time to pick one up if your PC’s in need of some more storage.

Of course, $130 for the 970 Evo and $150 for the 970 Evo Plus is still a lot of cash for a 1TB NVMe drive, especially when the 1TB version of other RPS favourite, the WD Blue SN550, can currently be had for just $95. Personally, I think most people will be perfectly happy with the SN550 given its lower price, but opting for the 970 Evo and its newer 970 Evo Plus sibling does bring with it some key benefits, including faster random read times.

Whereas the WD Blue SN550 has a random read speed of 44MB/s according to my tests, both Samsung drives bump that up closer to 55MB/s, making them ever so slightly quicker at opening multiple game files simultaneously. The SN550 still has faster random write speeds than its Samsung rivals, thanks to a result of 157MB/s in my benchmark tests versus’ the 970 Evo Plus’ 132MB/s speed, but it’s an SSD’s read speed that will have a bigger impact on your game’s loading times. Samsung’s drives are better at handling larger workloads than the SN550 as well thanks to their significantly higher CrystalDiskMark scores in its 8-queue, 8-thread test, which beat the SN550 by a good 200MB/s at the very least.

In short, they’re the best PCIe 3.0 NVMe drives around right now, and they’ve also never been cheaper, making it a good time to snap one up if you’ve got a compatible motherboard. The 1TB 970 Evo has cost between $170-180 for much of this year, for example, while the 1TB 970 Evo Plus has fluctuated between $170 and a whopping $230 at its peak price back in May earlier this year. The 2TB 970 Evo Plus, on the other hand, has cost at least $300 for most of October, and has been $350, if not closer to $430 for the last few months, according to my Amazon price tracker.

That’s not the only Samsung storage going cheap today, either. The 2TB non-Touch version of Samsung’s new T7 Portable SSD is also $70 off at the moment, with all three colours going for another all-time low of $250.

With Samsung’s older T5 now more or less end of life, the T7 is one of the best and fastest external SSDs you can get at the moment. Not only does it support the latest USB 3.2 standards, but its transfer speeds over USB-C are superb. They’re not as fast as the Crucial X8 or WD Black P50, but both of those drives are significantly more expensive, and considerably larger in size, too. The T7, on the other hand, is delightfully diddly, and much better value for money than its faster competition.

Of course, with Black Friday drawing ever closer, there are SSD deals galore on at the moment, so make sure you keep up to date with our Black Friday SSD deals hub to keep on top of all the latest bargains.